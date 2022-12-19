Xi charts course for China’s economy to new starting point for modernization

President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech at the annual Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing. The conference was held in Beijing from December 15-16. [Photo/Xinhua]



BEIJING — Following a key meeting that set out its economic policy priorities for 2023, China is poised for stronger, healthier growth as Xi Jinping leads the world’s second-largest economy to manage risks and challenges ahead. a critical moment.

Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech at the annual Central Economic Work Conference, held in Beijing on Dec. 15-16. His speech analyzed China’s current economic situation and organized the economic work for next year.

It was the first such meeting to be held since the 20th CPC National Congress in October, which called for advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

DEVELOPMENT AS AN ABSOLUTE PRIORITY

Speaking at the meeting, Xi reiterated that development should continue to be the CPC’s top priority to govern and rejuvenate China.

China’s economy has shown remarkable resilience in its development this year with a “V” trajectory, recording a rebound of 3.9% in the third quarter after a slowdown in growth to 0.4% in the previous quarter. .

This achievement built on past successes. China has seen an average annual economic growth of more than 5% over the past five years, above the global average. Its economic output has doubled over the past decade and China is one of the main contributors to global economic growth.

China stands at “a new historically higher starting point in development,” Xi said.

He said the country should pursue high-quality development, ensuring both appropriate economic growth and structural improvements and upgrades.

While stressing that development is a priority, Xi also stressed adhering to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, maintaining and improving basic socialist economic systems, promoting an opening up of high level and to advance economic development within the framework of the rule of law.

OPPORTUNITY IN CRISIS

Acknowledging a host of difficulties and challenges facing economic development next year, Xi said efforts should be made to foster overall improvement in the economy, effectively control risks and ensure social stability.

As the global economy is troubled by the spread of COVID-19, the Ukraine crisis, food and energy insecurity and disrupted industrial and supply chains, Xi said there is an opportunity in the crisis and that the crisis could turn into an opportunity, and that China could achieve better development. by seizing opportunities and using them wisely.

China has advantages in its socialist market economy systems, vast market demand, well-integrated industrial systems and diligent and intelligent workers and entrepreneurs, Xi said, calling for efforts to “genuinely liberate these forces and this vitality”.

China will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy in 2023, according to the meeting. He also defined priorities for industrial, social, scientific and technological policies, and stressed the importance of coordinating the response to COVID-19 with economic and social development.

TREAT KEY LINKS

Noting that there are myriad tasks in the economic work for 2023, Xi stressed the need for actions to raise public expectations, boost confidence in development and focus on major and key linkages.

“Weak demand is a major problem in the current economic operation,” Xi said, calling for vigorous implementation of the domestic demand expansion strategy and stronger measures to boost the virtuous circle of economic growth. social reproduction.

He stressed that China should speed up the construction of a modern industrial system. Noting that China has the most complete industrial system in the world and the demand in its domestic market has the greatest potential globally, Xi said these factors provide China with the strongest and most great confidence to face confinement and repression.

Xi said China will relentlessly pursue reform to develop the socialist market economy and consolidate and develop the public sector while encouraging, supporting and guiding the development of the non-public sector.

On improving the stimulation and utilization of foreign investment flows, Xi said it is important not only to retain the quality foreign investment already in China, but also to attract even more foreign investment. high-quality foreign investment in the country.

In terms of effectively preventing and defusing major economic and financial risks, Xi ordered efforts to tackle both symptoms and root causes of problems, and firmly guard against systemic risks.

Observers said that despite the complex external environment and domestic pressure, the fundamentals of China’s economy remain solid in the long term, and existing and new supportive policies will combine to boost economic recovery next year.