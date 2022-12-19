



COORDINATING MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS CONFERENCE

HM.4.6/752/SET.M.ECON.3/12/2022 The KUR cluster aims to increase the competitiveness of domestic MSME products Jakarta, December 19, 2022 The People’s Business Credit Scheme (KUR) interest subsidy scheme, which has been paid since 2015 to MSME entrepreneurs to increase their productive capital, has proven to be a contributor to national economic growth. In particular to relaunch the economic recovery of the MSME sector which is becoming spine national economy. “We should be grateful, yesterday in the third quarter our economy grew another 5.72%. For which we should be grateful. Inflation is still under control at 5.4%. Therefore, despite the difficult world, the ‘Indonesia still has opportunities for growth and the most important thing is that growth can maintain people’s purchasing power, open up as many jobs as possible, the real sector, especially MSMEs, continues to develop rapidly,’ said the president. Joko Widodo during the handover of the Cluster People’s Business Credit (KUR) and the distribution of the funds through the management institution of the revolving funds of cooperatives and micro, small and medium enterprises (LPDB-KUMKM), at the Jakarta presidential palace, Monday (12/19). Over the past seven years, the volume of KUR has continued to increase in value to support MSME financing, and the total disbursed has reached almost IDR 1.3 trillion. Meanwhile, the achievement of KUR for the period from January 2022 to December 15, 2022 amounted to IDR 348.47 trillion (93.38% of the 2022 target of IDR 373.17 trillion), and was granted to approximately 7.27 million debtors. Total exceptional The KUR as of December 15, 2022 stood at IDR 476 trillion which was distributed to 39.13 million debtors, with an NPL of 1.11% according to data as of September 30, 2022. The distribution value of KUR for 2022 is based on type i.e. Super Micro KUR of IDR 6.10 trillion or 1.75%, Micro KUR of IDR 231 trillion or 66.29%, Small KUR of IDR 111.34 trillion or 31.95%, and PMI Placement KUR of IDR 26.06 trillion or 0.0075%. For KUR clusters, 14,888 clusters accessed with a total of 1.3 million MSMEs, and the actual distribution (as of December 15, 2022) was IDR 4.8 trillion, or 96.7% of the total of 4 IDR.9 trillion. “I am happy that there is now a KUR cluster model, it is true, it must be clustered. I am happy that before there was an Islamic boarding school where they got several billions for horticulture and vegetables were bought and then sold through companies that have a lot of networks. so clear, Buyerthe guarantee is clear, the guarantor of the purchase is clear”, declared President Joko Widodo, who on this occasion was also accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto. The KUR cluster, President Joko Widodo continued, can be implemented in all sectors, including small plantations, small livestock, artisanal fisheries, MSME industry and other businesses that have great opportunities. market or national products of superior quality. “So that everyone’s competitiveness increases and they can enter the global market,” added President Joko Widodo. During the Coordination Meeting of the Policy Committee on MSME Financing on July 22, 2022, the Coordinating Minister of Airlangga said that the distribution target for KURs in 2023 was set at IDR 470 trillion and IDR 585 IDR trillion in 2024. “The government has lowered the Super Micro KUR interest rate to 3% to address the risk of stagflation and to show bias towards laid-off workers and housewives who run productive businesses,” the official said. Coordinating Minister Airlangga during the said coordination meeting. Also present at the event were the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs and the Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas. (dir/dep1/fsr) *** Head of Communications, Information Services and Trials Office

