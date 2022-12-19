January 6 committee finalizes criminal removal plan for Trump





WASHINGTON The House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize plans to issue at least three felony remands to former President Donald Trump, NBC News exclusively has learned.

The committee, meeting publicly on Monday, is expected to vote on remands asking the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump related to the Capitol riot: obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the government, and incitement. or assisting an insurrection.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in part during the meeting heard by NBC News that he believed the dismissals were warranted. A source familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC News of the meeting and its location in the Capitol complex.

The committee did not respond to requests for comment.

Former President Donald Trump at the America First Agenda Summit in Washington on July 26, 2022. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images File

NBC News previously reported that obstruction, conspiracy and inciting an insurrection were among the charges the committee was considering recommending against Trump.

Criminal referrals carry no formal legal weight, and it is up to the Justice Department to decide whether or not to charge Trump and anyone else the committee may remove.

Sources confirmed after the meeting that the discussions in the room were a review of decisions the committee had made previously that would be presented on Monday and that the meeting served as a rehearsal of sorts.

The committee also discussed John Eastman, a conservative lawyer on Trump’s legal team who penned a memo outlining a theory on how Trump could stay in power on Jan. 6.

Eastman, through his attorney, declined to comment.

The committee also plans to refer several Republican members of Congress to the House Ethics Committee for their defiance of congressional subpoenas, NBC News has learned.

None of the subpoenaed members have complied, Raskin said during the Sunday meetings, presenting the findings of the subcommittee responsible for removals. And we are now removing four members of Congress for appropriate sanction with the House Ethics Committee for noncompliance.

Asked to comment, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign shared a statement from Friday attacking the committee, adding that the campaign will have more to say after the referrals are made public on Monday.

The bipartisan committee, which is finishing its work before the end of the year, hastened to file its findings in a lengthy eight-chapter report that is due to be made public on Wednesday.

Ali Vitali

Garrett Haake contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/jan-6-committee-finalizes-criminal-referral-plan-trump-rcna62315 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos