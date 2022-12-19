Sweden blocks extradition of journalist wanted by Erdogan

Politics
QUETTA: Ongoing anti-government protests and a deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran have sparked fears among Baloch communities living in southwest Pakistan, who say the safety of their families across the border is threatened.
Protests in Iran began in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s vice police after being arrested for not wearing her headscarf properly.
Aminis’ death sparked protests that have since spread beyond women’s rights and spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces, the largest show of dissent in more than a decade despite a violent response of the government.
In Taftan, a Pakistani town in Balochistan province about 90 km from Irans Zahedan, Baloch people fear for the safety of their families across the border.
The majority of Baloch tribesmen on the Pakistani side of the border have family connections in Iran, Asif Burhanzai, who has run a wholesale business in Taftan for five years, told Arab News.
Livelihoods may also be at risk for Baloch communities in Taftan. Burhanzai used to travel to Zahedan regularly on business, but that has changed since the protests began.
I used to stay in Iran for more than 15 days, but after the nationwide protests, my family members are worried because of my trip and they are afraid that the situation will escalate into violence, Burhanzai said.
Many people in Pakistan are now reluctant to send their family members to Iran to earn a living and for business purposes, as Iranian cities are plagued by protests.
When Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters in Zahedan on September 30, killing at least 66 people in what is now known in Iran as Bloody Friday, Burhanzai was among those who struggled to reach his family members living in the capital of Iranian Sistan. and the province of Balochistan.
Burhanzai only managed to confirm their safety in the evening due to an internet outage, and he said there had been imminent threats of clashes between the masses and Iranian security forces since then. .
More than 500 protesters have been killed as of December 18, according to the Human Rights Activist news agency, or HRANA, while more than 100 people are believed to have been killed in Sistan and Balochistan alone.
Residents on the Pakistani sides of the border have sympathies with the Baloch tribesmen protesting in Iran and they discuss and denounce the crackdown on Iranian Baloch people, Akbtar Noteai, a journalist with DAWN newspaper, told Arab News.
The Baloch tribes living along the Pakistan-Iran border are highly dependent on their business activities in Iran as there are scarce opportunities for the tribesmen in the border districts of Pakistan, he added.
As the protests entered their fourth month, some Baluchi in Taftan say they have been unable to contact their family members in Zahedan.
We have not had contact with them in recent weeks and we are still praying for their safety, Rehmatullah Noteai, whose aunt lives in the regional capital with her sons, told Arab News.
We are worried about our relatives in Iran and have no idea what conditions they are living in.
