January 6 committee sends Trump’s criminal referral to DOJ





The Jan. 6 House Select Committee on Monday referred former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal investigation and potential prosecution for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The committee’s landmark referral says there is enough evidence to remove Trump for four felonies: obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the government, knowingly and willfully making false statements to the federal government, and inciting or assisting a insurrection.

“We propose to the committee to advance referrals when the seriousness of the specific offence, the gravity of its actual harm, and the centrality of the offender to the overall design of the illegal scheme to overturn the election, compel us to speak,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, as he addressed his fellow panel members.

“Ours is not a justice system where foot soldiers go to jail and masterminds and ringleaders get a free pass,” Raskin said.

Although the Justice Department, which is already investigating Trump, takes criminal credentials seriously, it is not obligated to charge anyone with a crime.

However, the House panel’s referral underscores how seriously the committee considers Trump’s post-election actions, in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the halls of Congress by a crowd of his supporters.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, has not been charged with any crimes related to the 2020 election and the attack on the US Capitol.

If Trump were to be indicted and convicted of insurrection, he could theoretically be barred from holding federal office again under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. Trump announced last month that he would seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The committee also recommended on Monday that the DOJ investigate and possibly prosecute Trump’s election law attorney, John Eastman, for his role in advancing a plan to overturn the election results. Eastman’s dismissal was for his alleged violation of two criminal statutes: obstructing an official process of the United States government and conspiring to defraud the United States.

Eastman was the author of a two-page memo that outlined a plan to have then-Vice President Mike Pence refuse to certify Electoral College voters in several states when Congress convened that end on January 6.

U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) carries the committee’s final report as he leaves after the final open meeting of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, on December 19, 2022.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, a member of the panel, said the committee would remove four members of Congress “for appropriate punishment by the House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with lawful subpoenas.” He did not name them, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is among the members who defied a committee subpoena.

As its referrals progressed, the committee released a 154-page summary of its investigation.

The committee’s actions on Monday come after nearly 18 months of investigation, which included more than 1,200 witness interviews, the review of hundreds of thousands of documents, the issuance of more than 100 subpoenas and public hearings.

The DOJ is already conducting a criminal investigation of Trump for these actions, which involved an effort to reverse his losses to President Joe Biden in several swing states, and pressuring Pence to refuse to accept certification by Congress. of Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

Members of the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol sit below a video of former US President Donald Trump speaking about the results of the 2020 US presidential election as they hold their latest public meeting to release their report on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, on December 19, 2022.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

The DOJ is also separately investigating him for removing government documents from the White House when he left office in January 2021.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, praised the committee’s work in a statement Monday.

“In painstaking detail, this summary documents the sinister plot to overthrow Congress, shred the Constitution, and halt the peaceful transfer of power,” Pelosi said of the panel summary.

“The Committee has come to important conclusions based on the evidence it has gathered, and I respect those conclusions.

“Our founders made it clear that in the United States of America, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said. “This fundamental principle remains unequivocally true, and justice must be served.”

Jack Smith, who was appointed the DOJ’s special counsel last month to handle its investigations into Trump, said at the time of the appointment, “I intend to conduct the assigned investigations and any resulting prosecutions, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.

Smith added at the time: “The pace of investigations will not stop or falter under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and move investigations forward quickly and thoroughly, regardless of the outcome. the facts and the law dictate.”

Trump called investigations into his conduct after the 2020 election a “witch hunt” and defended his actions as legitimate.

He falsely claimed he won the election and that Biden’s victory was the result of widespread voter fraud in the swing states he lost.

Trump also claimed that Pence had the power to throw out Electoral College votes from those contested swing states.

A spokesperson for Trump over the weekend told NBC News in a statement, “The unselected January 6 committee staged show trials by Never Trump supporters who are a stain on the history of this country.”

“This kangaroo court has been nothing more than a vanity project that insults American intelligence and mocks our democracy,” the spokesperson said.

