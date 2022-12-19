New Indonesian climate plan: slow progress but imminent changes

indonesia latest climate planreleased shortly before the COP27 climate talks, still implicates coal and fails to put the country on a trajectory that keeps global warming below 1.5°C. foreign investment, the partnership for a just energy transition, has subsequently announcement at the G20 summit in Bali could accelerate the transition if the government puts the right policies in place.

In its national climate plan, known as the enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Indonesia made only a slight modification to the original greenhouse gas targets it had submitted following to its ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2016. By 2030, the country will reduce its emissions by 31.9% compared to a business as usual scenario, compared to 29% in the 2016 plan. appropriate international financial support, it will reduce emissions by 43.2%, compared to 41% previously.

The NDC does not provide any details on the country’s phasing out of coal-fired power plants, which environmentalists have been calling for for years.

Critics say the plan is insufficient. According to a analysis by Climate Action Tracker, Indonesia’s unconditional reduction target would need to be set at 62% to meet the high-ambition 1.5°C warming limit agreed in the Paris Agreement.

However, the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) is expected to mobilize $20 billion in public and private finance over a three- to five-year period, which could push Indonesia to achieve important new goals and policies to reduce energy consumption. emissions, particularly in the electricity sector. sector.

The JETP will allow Indonesia to advance the date of the peak of its electricity sector by about seven years, to 2030, reducing emissions by more than 300 megatons by that year and well into the future. above 2,000 megatons by 2060, relative to the current trajectory. The country’s net zero goal can be brought forward ten years, to 2050.

Indonesia will also be able to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy, which will account for at least 34% of total electricity generation by 2030, thereby doubling the target for total installation of renewable energy during this decade compared to current plans.

The investment should evolve rapidly according to a writing cut statement of Indonesia and its international partners. They will develop a comprehensive investment plan over the next six months.

Andri Prasetiyo, program manager at Trend Asia, said JETP can accelerate Indonesia’s energy transition, but the government must immediately release concrete policies because, at the moment, we are still heavily dependent on coal.

Coal dominates

Indonesia’s enhanced NDC raises the energy sector emissions reduction target to 358 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (MTCO2e), from 314 MTCO2e in the Updated CDN which was filed in 2021.

The reduction in emissions will be possible thanks to a higher target for renewable energy capacity: 20.9 GW, compared to 7.4 GW in 2016. The plan also includes the construction of solar panels on the roofs in the residential, commercial sectors and industrial, and a target of 15.1 million electric vehicles. and 18.1 million electric cookers by 2030.

However, observers were quick to notice that smut remained throughout the document, accusing the government of failing to address the country’s pressing issues. Indonesia is heavily dependent on coal as its primary source of energy and is also one of the world’s largest exporters.

Adila Isfandiari, climate and energy activist at Greenpeace Indonesia, says the new NDC still allows coal burning to produce at least 30% of the country’s electricity in 2025 and 25% in 2050. This contradicts the United Nations climate science body recommendation to reduce coal in the electricity sector by 80% 2010 levels by 2030, and complete elimination by 2040, to keep 1.5C alive.

The government plans to use co-combustion of coal and biomass in coal-fired power plants, which would require 9 million tons of biomass per year. A IEEFA analysis believes that this would require a large biomass industry which would face significant technical and financial challenges, especially in obtaining high quality material. According researchers in the USA. There is also a risk of increased carbon emissions due to the clearing of land to grow biomass, the production process and the distribution of biomass pellets.

The enhanced plan still calls for the construction of a new 13.8 GW coal-fired power plant, which will be completed in 2030.

The anticipated decommissioning of coal-fired power plants must be done as soon as possible to make room for the development of renewable energies. We can’t wait another year, Adila said.

Coal disposal

However, the improved NDC indicates that this is a stepping stone to a 1.5C compliant pathway. Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of Environment and Forests, said: We will submit our second NDC in 2024, and we will include a phase-out of coal as part of our step-by-step approach to a just energy transition. . The JETP is likely to feed into the NDC 2024, making it more ambitious.

Meanwhile, Laksmi Dhewanthi, director general of climate change control at the Ministry of Environment, said the improved emissions reduction target in the NDC reflects policy developments and efforts to reduce emissions. These include the ministry’s Forest and Land Use Net Sink 2030, a national policy that predicts CO2 absorption from land and forests will exceed emissions by the end of the decade.

Laksmi did not elaborate on how the government calculated the numbers in the enhanced NDC. Instead, during a speech at the Indonesian Climate Festival in October, she pointed out that the crucial sectors are included: forestry and land use, and energy, which together dominate Indonesian emissions. Waste, industry and agriculture are also included. The new objective is also to reflect our commitment since COP26 in Glasgow, as well as to show leadership regarding the current Indonesian G20 Presidency, Laksmi Told the climate festival.

Global influence

Indonesia, one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters and an emerging economy, has emitted 602.6 million tonnes of CO2 in 2021. For comparison, China emitted 11.9 billion tons.

Adila says Indonesia’s push to raise its climate targets is a beacon of hope that could pave the way for other developing and strong economies to follow suit. The country is one of only 24 who submitted new or updated climate plans before COP27, although they all agreed to review and strengthen their NDCs after COP26 in November 2021.

In late October, the UN condemned countries’ failure to act quickly enough on climate change, saying that current commitments were insufficient to save the planet from a catastrophic climate catastrophe. As the world bends the emissions curve, much larger reductions are needed to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C.

Indonesia hasn’t used much of its diplomacy to push for stronger climate commitments from other countries Yosi Amelia, forest and climate researcher at Sustainable Madani, an Indonesian non-profit organization

Madani Berkelanjutan, an Indonesian nonprofit, calls the new goal progress, but doubts it has the power to influence other countries, let alone the biggest economies and emitters such as China and states. -United.

Unfortunately, Indonesia has not used much of its diplomacy to advance issues such as climate change or stronger climate commitments with other countries, says Yosi Amelia, forest and climate researcher at Madani Berkelanjutan .

Instead, it is much more urgent for rich countries to deliver on the unfulfilled promise to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance to poor countries by 2020.

Let us not forget that rich countries must also increase their climate ambition and accelerate the transfer of knowledge and technologies to developing countries and poor countries that have vast forest areas, she stressed.

Big cuts in forestry

A promising targeted reduction relates to forestry and land use. With the strengthened NDC, emissions from this sector are expected to drop from 647 MTCO2e in 2010 to 214 MTCO2e in 2030. With international assistance, the Indonesian government estimates that emissions could even be negative, reaching -15 MTCO2e by 2030. Restoration of peatlands and limits on deforestation would be necessary to achieve the goal.

Curiously, however, the deforestation quota has increased in the enhanced NDC, Yosi points out. The new document says the government plans to limit forest loss to 359,000 hectares (up from 325,000 hectares in 2021) per year through its own efforts, and 175,000 hectares per year with financial assistance.

More ambition needed

Adila says Indonesia’s climate goals can be pushed higher and encourages the government to forget about coal and instead focus on boosting renewable energy development.

Meanwhile, Yosi says it is possible to increase emissions reductions in the forestry sector. Indonesia should be more optimistic about reducing its deforestation quota, given that the rate has been successfully reduced in recent years.

Yosi adds that the government should be able to focus on achieving its goals with the support of many international collaborations, including the REDD+ RBP, the World Banks BioCarbon Fund, the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) and the reopening of bilateral cooperation with Norway.

Herry Purnomo, Senior Researcher at the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), says: It is also important to note that these targets and their achievement are accurately tracked and can be transparently verified.