Google CEO Sundar Pichai praises Modi government for rapid pace of tech progress

Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday and said it was inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership.

Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said he looked forward to continuing a strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open internet that works for everyone.

“Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open and connected internet that works for everyone,” Pichai said in a tweet.

India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 this year from Indonesia.

Earlier this month, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, officially presented Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, to Sundar Pichai in San Fransisco.

“Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspiring journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening economic and technological ties between India and America, reaffirms the contribution of Indian talent to the ‘global innovation,’ Sandhu said in a tweet.

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Pichai thanked Sandhu and the Consul General for hosting him to receive the Padma Bhushan.

“I am deeply grateful to the Government of India and the people of India for this huge honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honored in this way by the country that shaped me,” he said.

Pichai, who joined Google in 2004, became the company’s CEO in 2015. Prime Minister Modi congratulated him on his appointment as CEO. (ANI)

(This report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the title, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)