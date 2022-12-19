Commission of January 6 on Donald Trump: lock him up





Photo: GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS

In one of its final acts, the Jan. 6 committee on Monday recommended that the Justice Department criminally indict Donald Trump over his efforts to nullify the 2020 election, which culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. .

The House panel voted 9-0 to issue criminal remands against the former president, alleging he committed four crimes: conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of official process, conspiracy to making a false statement and inciting insurrection. The panel also recommended that John Eastman, a lawyer who was key to Trump’s plan to stop voter certification, be prosecuted for obstruction and conspiracy to defraud the country.

While the committee’s recommendations are largely symbolic in nature, they send a clear message about its months-long investigation: Trump bears responsibility for the siege that took place on January 6, 2021.

Ours is not a justice system where foot soldiers go to jail and masterminds and ringleaders get a free pass, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, one of the committee members.

The committee also referred four Republican congressmen to the House Ethics Committee for their failure to comply with subpoenas: Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. But with the House of Representatives set to switch parties in weeks, those lawmakers won’t face consequences anytime soon.

At its final public meeting on Monday, members reviewed the committee’s findings from its multiple hearings, releasing past footage and snippets of testimony from new witnesses, including former Trump aides Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway.

The video presentation cited Trump’s relentless promotion of lies about the election and his constant pressure on the Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence to support his goals.

The Justice Department is already deep in its investigation of Trump and his associates with new special counsel Jack Smith taking over the investigation last month on the orders of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

A final report of the committees’ findings is expected to be released by the end of the week.

