Trump’s blame lies with anarchy stops here





Many secrets, no mysteries: this is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals.

There has never been a mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said during Trump’s second impeachment trial, there is no doubt that President Trump is virtually and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day.

Thanks to the work of the congressional committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, Americans now have plenty of details to back up McConnell’s assessment. They know more about when and how Trump caused the event. They have an accurate timeline of Trump’s words and actions. They can identify who helped him and who tried to dissuade him.

But with all this information, Americans are left with the same problem they have faced time and time again during the Trump years: what to do about it? Again and again, they get the same answer: it’s someone else’s job.

David Frum: Biden laid the trap. Trump walked into it.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigated Trump’s collusion with Russia. Mueller brought charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort; against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn; against Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; against longtime Trump political ally Roger Stone; also against many Russian nationals and organisations. But on Trump himself, Mueller declined to pass judgment because he believed he had no legal authority to indict a sitting president. He further felt that because he lacked that power, he should not comment clearly on whether the president’s conduct was criminal. Mueller presented evidence of Trump’s obstruction of justice, but beyond that he laid the blame on Congress.

Months after Mueller’s report, brave whistleblowers exposed Trump’s plan to blackmail the Ukrainian president to help Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. This time, Congress took responsibility for investigating the matter. . Testimony on the record confirmed the whistleblowers’ claims. The House impeached Trump; the Senate tried it. The main argument of Trump’s defense? Holding Trump accountable should be someone else’s job: in this case, the voters.

Trump’s White House attorney Pat Cipollone said: For all their rhetoric about election interference, they are here to carry out the most massive election interference in American history and we cannot. allow this to happen. If Trump has done wrong, let an election decide the matter, not Congress. Enough Republican senators have accepted this argument to secure Trump’s acquittal.

Quinta Jurecic: The January 6 hearings changed my mind

In November 2020, voters delivered their verdict. By a vote of 81 million to 74 million, they repudiated Trump. Trump and his supporters refused to accept the result. First by fraud, then by force, they tried to overturn the election. Once again, they argued, it was someone else’s job to hold Trump to account: not the voters, but the state legislatures, which should reject the popular vote and appoint their own voters. in place.

Trump’s plot led to his second impeachment and another round of work by his someone else. Trump’s coup attempt had failed, his facilitators argued, and he would leave office on schedule. Impeachment is not the only remedy for presidential misconduct, McConnell said: We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune to being held accountable by either.

And so the circle was complete. Legal pursuits? No, it’s in Congress. Impeachment from Congress? No, leave the decision to the voters. Refusal to accept an electoral defeat? Back to criminal prosecution.

To repeat McConnell’s phrase, it is practically and morally very difficult to hold a capricious president to account. A US president is bound by law and operates through legal institutions, but a president also has sources of personal authority that are not beholden to law and are exercised outside institutions. Trump has relied more deeply than most presidents on non-legal, non-institutional authority.

David Frum: Mueller helped Trump keep his most important secrets

He and his main supporters have repeatedly threatened that any attempt to apply laws to him will provoke violence against the law. Trump allies and Trump himself have warned of riots if he is ever prosecuted.

Perhaps these threats are empty boasts. But nothing like this has ever been heard before from a modern American leader. On January 6, Trump hailed political violence in his name and got what he wanted. He has not repented or reformed for two years.

But the very threat makes it all the more necessary to proceed with criminal referrals to the January 6 Committees. If Trump does not face legal consequences for the events of that day, he and his supporters have reason to believe that Trump has somehow scared the US legal system into dropping an otherwise ample action. justified.

Mark Leibovich: Liz Cheney, the Reality State Republican

Show Trump a line, and hell will cross it. That was his record as president, until his final days in office, when he fled with boxes of government equipment as if it were his private property. Trump has already announced a run for president in 2024. Whatever happens with that run, his most likely Republican rivals are studying his methods, considering which to emulate and which to reject. Incitement to violence by the head of government is not an offense that can be dismissed and forgiven by any political system that hopes to remain constitutional.

For six years, the task of enforcing the rule of law against Donald Trump has been passed from one unwitting pair of hands to another. Now the work has returned to its starting point. There’s no one else to pass it on to. The recommendation has arrived. The time for justice has come.

