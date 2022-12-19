17 years of supporting China’s ancient artwork compilation_Xinhua

* With the support of Xi Jinping, over the past 17 years, three global campaigns have been launched to collect images of ancient Chinese paintings.

* So far, 9,155 pieces (sets) of paintings from domestic collections and 3,250 pieces (sets) of paintings from foreign collections have been reproduced.

* Since 2012, China has shared the achievements of the project with other countries in the world through donations or other forms.

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) — Visitors to the National Museum of China in Beijing have been delighted by an exhibition of high-definition copies of classic Chinese paintings, such as “A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains.”

The exhibition showcases China’s achievements in compiling a “Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings”, the result of a state project that involves at least 12,405 pieces (sets) of Chinese paintings from more than 260 domestic and foreign museums and other cultural institutions.

The compilation covers the majority of existing Chinese paintings classified as national treasures, with the prints constituting 226 books so far. If stacked, they would be four stories high.

From its embryonic stage about 17 years ago, the project, which will be completed at the end of the year, has been supported by Xi Jinping.

Visitors view a high-definition copy of the classic Chinese painting “A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains” during an exhibition showcasing China’s achievements in the compilation “A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings” at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

UNPRECEDENTED SUPPORT

Xi was impressed with the initial idea for the collection in July 2005, while working in Zhejiang Province, an economic powerhouse in eastern China.

Reviewing a proposal to compile and publish Song Dynasty (960-1279) paintings housed in palace museums on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Xi, then the province’s Party chief, gave the green light to the ‘idea. “It deserves our efforts,” he said.

The idea was later extended to a compilation of the paintings from across the Song dynasty and was listed as a provincial program, which remained a concern for Xi after he left the province in March 2007.

Approved by Xi, in 2010 the program was elevated to a major project aimed at a comprehensive compilation of ancient Chinese paintings between the third century BC and 1911. This was to include paintings from the pre-Qin period (before 221 BC ) to the Tang dynasty (618-907) and paintings from the Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, as well as the Song version.

In November 2012, Xi was elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. Since then, he has made multiple instructions to promote the project.

Visitors look at exhibits during an exhibition showcasing China’s achievements in compiling a “Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings” at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2022. ( Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

GLOBAL COOPERATION

The realization of the project would have been impossible without the cooperation of more than 260 museums and cultural institutions around the world, as well as the strong support of experts and academics.

With Xi’s support, over the past 17 years, the project team has launched three global campaigns to collect images of ancient Chinese paintings.

So far, the team has reproduced 9,155 pieces (sets) of paintings from domestic collections and 3,250 pieces (sets) of paintings from foreign collections.

In the United States alone, 30 museums and cultural institutions have worked closely with the Chinese project. More than 1,200 exquisite ancient Chinese paintings scattered across the country have been reproduced in this way.

Cooperation, however, is not a one-way street. Since 2012, China has been sharing the project’s achievements with other countries around the world through donations or other forms. Today, nearly 190 cultural institutions abroad house books resulting from the project.

A visitor looks at exhibits displayed during the initial release of China’s achievements in compiling a “Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings” in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

CULTURAL TRUST

The project team used the latest technologies, including virtual reality and 3D printing, to create interactive, tactile audio-visual installations that offer the public a panoramic and multi-dimensional experience of Chinese paintings and cave temples.

A video series of ancient paintings reproduced in the project has received more than 220 million views since its launch on a national platform in September 2020.

“Compiling and publishing the comprehensive collection of ancient Chinese paintings clearly embodies our confidence in our culture,” said Fan Di’an, president of the Chinese Artists Association.

Noting that the project was expected to be concluded soon, Xi wrote an instruction in October this year, encouraging the team in charge to “continue to deepen the genetic code of the continuous legacy of Chinese civilization and make other contributions.” positive pursuit of beautiful traditional Chinese culture.

(Video reporter: Shang Yiying, Zhu Han, Kong Linghang; Video editors: Wu You, Zhu Jianhui, Liu Yutian.)