PM Modi’s concerns deterred Russia from using nukes in Ukraine war, CIA chief says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views on the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on Russians and could well have avoided a global catastrophe in the context of the war in Ukraine, PBS quoted CIA chief Bill Burns.

“I think it was also very helpful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons. I think that has an impact on the Russians as well,” he said. said Bill Burns to the American public broadcaster.

“I think the saber rattling is meant to intimidate. We see no clear evidence today of plans to use tactical nuclear weapons,” he added.

The CIA chief’s remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on December 3 of the “growing threat of nuclear war” as he admitted that the conflict “is going to take some time”.

In his address to the Russian Human Rights Council in the Kremlin, Putin promised that Moscow would fight with “all available means” at its disposal, according to CNN reported. However, Putin added that he viewed Russia’s nuclear arsenal as “a deterrent rather than a provocation”.

“As for the idea that Russia would in no way use these weapons first, that means that we would not be able to be the second to use them either – because the possibility of doing so in the event of attack on our territory would be very limited,” CNN quoted him as saying.

India calls for dialogue and diplomacy

Notably, India has been calling for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war.

On December 16, in a telephone conversation with Putin, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as “the only way forward” in the context of the ongoing war.

“At the request of Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin gave fundamental assessments of Russia’s line on the Ukrainian leadership,” said a statement released by the Kremlin.

The talks between the two leaders come after they met face to face on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September.

Prime Minister’s ‘today is not an era of war’ remark to Putin continues to resonate

During the meeting in Samarkand, Prime Minister Modi said that “today’s era is not one of war”.

“The era of today is not one of war, and I told you about it during the call. Today we will have the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path to peace. India and Russia have remained together for several decades. We spoke on the phone several times about Indo-Russian bilateral relations and various issues. We should find ways to address food, energy security and fertilizer issues,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Putin said he was aware of India’s position on the Ukraine conflict and that Russia “wants this all to end as soon as possible”.

The prime minister’s “not an era of war” remark was also echoed in the communiqué from the G20 summit held in November in Bali, Indonesia.

PM warns of catastrophic consequences of accidents at nuclear sites in call with Zelenskyy

In October, the Prime Minister spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stressed that endangering nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.

“The Prime Minister underscored the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear facilities, including in Ukraine. He stressed that endangering nuclear facilities could have profound and catastrophic consequences for the public health and the environment,” according to the press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

During his visit to New Delhi in April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that India could play the role of mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

With ANI inputs

Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.