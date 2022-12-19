EU reacts to Indonesia’s ban on sex outside marriage DW 19/12/2022

EU officials raised concerns about Indonesia’s new penal code when the country’s president visited Brussels last week for an international summit, a senior EU official told DW.

The EU has publicly questioned whether some of the new regulations would lead to ‘discrimination’ when applied, in particular the criminalization of sex outside marriage and penalties for ‘insulting’ the president or expressing contrary views to the national ideology.

A senior EU official, who requested anonymity, said the issue was raised by an EU leader “in a respectful manner” and in different bilateral meetings during President Joko Widodo’s visit to Brussels last week. latest for the EU-ASEAN Memorial Summit, the first such gathering of European and South Asian leaders.

Earlier this month, Indonesia’s parliament passed a lengthy update to the country’s penal code that includes a controversial new ban on premarital and extramarital sex, which will be punishable by up to a year in prison. Since same-sex marriage is not legal, many analysts believe this represents a de facto ban on homosexuality.

Will the new code threaten civil liberties?

Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said new restrictions on free speech pose the biggest threat to civil liberties since the end of Suharto’s dictatorship 24 years ago. year.

Once Indonesian authorities start enforcing the penal code, “insulting” a president would be punishable by up to three years in prison.

“The new penal code contains many articles that violate international human rights standards. The social fabric of this nation will suffer more damage because of the new law,” Harsono said.

US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim has warned that the law could weaken international business interests in the country. “The criminalization of individuals’ personal decisions would figure prominently in the decision matrix of many companies deciding whether or not to invest in Indonesia,” he said in a statement reported by international media.

After some complaints from the local UN office, the Indonesian foreign ministry reportedly summoned Valerie Julliand, the UN resident coordinator in Jakarta, over the comments.

“These amendments could result in discrimination against women and girls, religious and sexual minorities, and could infringe on the right to privacy of individuals, as well as hinder the freedoms of expression, religion or belief and association,” an EU spokesperson told DW.

“The [Indonesian] the government still needs to advance the implementing regulations. We’ll see how the code is implemented,” they added.

The spokesperson said those concerns had been “raised on several occasions” with Indonesian officials, including during the visit to Jakarta in late October by EU special representative for human rights Eamon Gilmore.

An exaggerated answer?

Indonesian officials stress that the ban on extramarital sex will be a complaint-based offence, meaning the only people who can file complaints are the spouses, parents or adult offspring of the alleged perpetrators. They also point out that many of the new regulations will not come into force until 2025.

Kevin O’Rourke, a Jakarta-based analyst and director of consultancy Reformasi Information Services, said many of the new penal code’s provisions should be welcomed by the international community. But these elements are overlooked amid the noise surrounding the more sinister bans.

The inclusion of “morality provisions” was a necessary concession to Islamic parties in order to gain approval for other parts of the revised code that will make “jurisprudence more rational, efficient and fair”, he noted. .

Many of the monetary fines in the existing code were last updated in 1960, O’Rourke pointed out. For example, injuring a pedestrian with an automobile is punishable by either imprisonment or a fine of 300 rupeea large sum in 1960 but now equals only 0.018 ($0.019).

“Judges have therefore handed down prison sentences in countless cases in which fines would have been more appropriate,” O’Rourke said. “The new code corrects this and provides judges with sentencing guidelines to guard against excessive subjectivity among judges, which has been problematic.”

A breach in the image of Indonesia

Harsono, of HRW, believes the new code will not be widely enforced. “But it will be selectively enforced. It will open the door to police extortion, weaponizing the law to nab estranged family members,” he said.

Indonesia’s reputation has improved a lot since the days of Suharto as dictator for 31 years. Between 1965 and 1966, an estimated 500,000 to 1,000,000 people were killed as part of the regime’s crackdown on the Communist Party of Indonesia, many ethnic minorities, and non-religious people.

Indonesia also occupied East Timor from 1975 to 1999, and some historians believe that a third of the population of the now independent country died during this period. Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s current defense minister and favorite to become president in 2024, has been accused of involvement in some of these atrocities.

Suharto’s regime fell in 1998 and Indonesia continued an era of reform that made it one of Asia’s most stable democracies. The largest Muslim-majority country in the world has also passed many liberal and non-sectarian laws.

But with the new penal code, Indonesia “has taken another step back into the Suharto era,” Rizal Ramli, a former minister, said this week in the Diplomat.

Jakarta-based chambers of commerce from several European countries have been contacted by DW but refrained from commenting due to the political and social nature of the new penal code.

High-ranking European businessmen in Indonesia said they were more concerned about the impact of the new penal code on the country’s reputation than the day-to-day enforcement of the new laws.

They said tourists might not visit the country unless they fully understand how the new ban on sex outside marriage is being enforced. They were less convinced that it would deter business people or European expats from living in Indonesia.

Growing trade links between the EU and Indonesia

The new bill comes at a delicate time for the EU. Bilateral trade grew by 22% in 2021, according to data from the European Commission, and the EU is keen to advance negotiations on a free trade agreement with the country of 270 million people.

Indonesia will take over the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, which means Brussels will have to keep Jakarta on its side.

In addition, trade disputes are winding down. A World Trade Organization (WTO) decision is expected to be announced soon after Indonesia took the EU to the trade body over Brussels’ phased ban on palm oil imports. This month, the WTO ruled in favor of the EU in its separate case against Indonesia’s ban on nickel ore exports.

“It is certain that the ban is an unfavorable development for individual freedoms and the right to privacy and that it damages the international image of Indonesia, but the practical consequences will not be as serious as many seem. fear it,” O’Rourke said.

