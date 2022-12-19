Business and human rights: key challenges for 2023

In 2023, companies will have to deal with the problems associated with the war in Ukraine, forced labor in the … [+] Xinjiang province in China, the legitimacy of ESG and misinformation on social media platforms. Getty Images and Associated Press

In the United States and around the world, the events of the past year have eroded human rights protections, creating greater responsibilities for large global corporations. Here are four areas related to human rights that business leaders will need to focus on in 2023.

Continued Russian brutality in Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February had devastating consequences. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and thousands of other Ukrainian civilians died. The war has created the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II with more than seven million refugees fleeing the country and another eight million internally displaced.

The war prompted more than 1,000 global companies to stop doing business in Russia. Some withdrew permanently while others suspended their operations, hoping return to Russia once the conflict is resolved.

Two things became clear. Companies that had hoped to quickly resume their pre-war activities must now consider a much longer time horizon and adjust their business plans accordingly. Second, there is a need for those evaluating corporate actions to better distinguish between companies that contribute, even indirectly, to Putin’s war effort, such as Bharat Petroleum of India Where Titan Industries of the United States. which makes tires and other automotive products for military use, and those that meet the basic human needs of the Russian people, such as US-based healthcare providers Zimmer Biomet or Kemin. The purpose of restrictions on corporate actions should be to punish the war effort, not the welfare of the Russian people.

Massive Persecution of Uyghurs in China

Xi Jinping was selected by the Communist Party Central Committee for a third five-year term as China’s political leader in October. The most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, Xi consolidated his power and that of the Communist Party, expanding state control over all aspects of society and the economy.

Xi’s authoritarianism has hit hardest in Xinjiang province, where the government has detained over a million Uyghurs, a Turkish Muslim minority. Forced labor of Uyghurs and other Turkish minority populations is widespread in factories and farms in Xinjiang. In response, the US Congress overwhelmingly passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law, which became law in June. It prohibits the import into the United States of any product containing Xinjiang coins. This law had an immediate effect on clothing using Xinjiang cotton(about 80% of Chinese cotton comes from Xinjiang) and solar panelsalmost all of which include polysilicon ingots and wafers from Xinjiang.

The rapidly deteriorating human rights in Xinjiang and the crackdown on democratic institutions in Hong Kong have put global companies in the hot seat. China accounts for almost 40% of the making worlds, with the United States a distant second at 23%. China is also the second largest consumer market in the world, behind only the United States. Its massive economy offers attractive prospects for Western investment firms. These economic opportunities make it very difficult for companies to leave China. Yet the deteriorating human rights record, Xi Jinping’s growing support for Russia’s war effort and his divisive rhetoric have made it harder for companies to do business in China in a way consistent with their corporate responsibility commitments.

At a minimum, business leaders shouldn’t follow the lead of hedge fund mogul Ray Dalios excuse aspects of the Chinese government’s autocratic rule. When asked about doing business in China in light of serious human rights violations last year, Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, described China as a top-down country that behaves[s] like a strict parent. Asserting a false equivalence, he asked: Shouldn’t I invest in the United States because of our own human rights issues? When he was lambasted for making those comments by The Wall Street Journal and others, Dalio said that he had answered the question put to him incorrectly, which created a misunderstanding.

Political disinformation on social media platforms continues to be a threat to democracy

In the United States and a number of other countries, the continued prevalence of misinformation and other harmful content online continues to exacerbate polarization and undermine democratic discourse. Several events in the past year have made matters worse. Most troubling was Elon Musks’ purchase of Twitter. During his first months at the helm, he showed determination to ruin the company as a business venture while invite right-wing extremists of various stripes to return to the struggling platform to spread hate and misinformation. Musk brought back thousands of other previously banned Twitter users, including election deniers, anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists and QAnon adherents who still claim Donald Trump won re-election in 2020. Musk’s massive layoffs, including teams of content moderators, have scared off many corporate advertisers which provide the lion’s share of the company’s revenue. More recently he suspended Twitter accounts of a group of journalists who wrote about the company, apparently in a way that displeased the owner.

Meanwhile, Chinese company TikTok has done little to reassure skeptics who fear it is taking orders from Beijing and posing a threat to users’ privacy and possibly national security. the United States. Report by The New York Times and others have suggested that TikTok general director, a Singaporean finance specialist, does not set a content policy for the company. ICT Tac failed to quell anxiety that its parent company, ByteDance, is in charge of the US-based platform and can use it to monitor user accounts. In October, Democratic members of Congress research cited by our Center when they demanded that TikTok clarify its policies and enforcement practices related to spreading false information on the platform. These concerns haven’t slowed down TikTok epic growth among young users, which exceeded the pace of expansion of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in their early years.

Online gaming sites are also now places where harmful content is disseminated. The 18-year-old man who murdered ten people in Buffalo in May kept a detailed account of his plans on Discord, a popular social media app among gamers. Most game companies are far behind the major social media companies in moderating communications on their platforms. The gaming industry, which generates more income that the music and film industries combined, must step up its efforts to combat extremist abuse of its products.

The ESG investing debate intensifies

The past year has also seen unprecedented attacks on asset management companies that assess environmental and the social impacts of the companies in which they invest. These efforts have increased considerably in recent years through so-called environmental, social and governance actions (ESG), which now represent more than $35 trillion in assets under management. A number of conservative pundits and politicians condemn the legitimacy of ESG metrics, arguing that any consideration of the environmental or social impact of companies is a form of woke capitalism.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently took of BlackRock’s state pension fund due to corporate ESG offerings, one of many state officials to do so. It’s mind-boggling to see BlackRock CEO Larry Fink as a woke capitalist. Others, including our Center, expressed concern that most existing ESG funds are driven primarily by marketing concerns, not principles. To rebuild ESG, the investment industry needs to collect more data and place more emphasis on social issues such as the well-being of workers in global supply chains. There is no doubt that ESG investing will continue to be a contentious topic in 2023. For naysayers like DeSantis, ESG is simply the latest battleground in their ideological campaign against climate and human rights activists. man, especially those who say ESG won’t make sense. until there are better data, clearer standards and more ambitious systems to measure real business performance.