Report: Trumps golf cart comes with a laptop and printer so he can read uplifting news articles and online posts about himself





The transition from leader of the free world to former ordinary civilian is one that only a small group of people will experience, and with no official guide to tell them what to do, ex-presidents are forced to chart their own path. George W. Bush launches into painting. Bill Clinton caught up on the TV shows he had missed and started a philanthropic foundation. Barack Obama wrote another memoir, did a podcast with Bruce Springsteen, and got halfway to EGOT status. As for the last person to leave the White House? Besides still obsessing (and lying) about the 2020 election, dining with notorious anti-Semites, and defending the violent mob that stormed into the US Capitol on January 6, he mostly spends his days staying cocooned in his for-profit club, where helpers are tasked with doing good press and he can avoid being told how bad he is.

Yes, according to a Washington Post article on Donald Trump’s recent life, a typical day for the ex-president involves getting up early, making calls, watching TV and reading newspapers. After that, practically every day of the week, he plays golf; along the way, he is often accompanied by a former One America News host named Natalie Harp, who rides around in a cart equipped with a laptop and sometimes a printer to show him uplifting news articles, publications online or other documents. On quiet days, when Harp presumably couldn’t find anyone saying anything positive about the former guy, even in the worst corners of the internet, fellow assistant Molly Michael reportedly phoned the network. Trump allies across the country asking him to dial the number. the former president to boost morale with positive affirmations. According to the people who received these requests, Michael basically said that there was no need to worry that Trump was going to, for example, harm himself or whatever; it’s just about feeding his insatiable appetite for attention.

To that end, in perhaps one of the saddest anecdotes regarding Trump’s transition from POTUS to FPOTUS, the former guy reportedly asked a team of advisers in early 2021 if he could convene a press pool. for an event at his club, only to be told, according to a former assistant, that there was no longer a group waiting for him, because of everything that was no longer president. According to the Post, the team cobbled together the few reporters who were in Palm Beach and had time to report.

Anyway, back to a day in the life of our extremely pampered ex-president. After lunch, 45 changes into costume and reports to the office above the Mar-a-Lago ballroom; Harp, who often perches just outside of said office, is there to attentively respond to his need for constant praise, which we believe involves even more impressions on conservative commentators saying things like, Donald Trump should be crowned emperor, or simply calling him my liege. At dinnertime, Trump shows up in the public part of the club, where paying members stand and applaud as he appears, then start again after finishing his meal and retiring for the night. Sometimes he makes unexpected appearances at weddings and gives speeches about himself; an equal opportunist, he also did so at memorial services. In case it wasn’t clear, Trump’s choice to never leave Mar-a-Lago, or any of his other for-profit clubs, means he, a guy who would benefit from a dose of constructive criticism or someone explaining to him bluntly that he is a malignant cancer on society never has to meet someone who thinks he is nothing less than the greatest president to ever live.

By mail :

As a private citizen, Trump is far more isolated than he was as president. He makes virtually no public appearances outside of political rallies where he is surrounded by even larger crowds of screaming fans. (Although he declared his re-election campaign at the Mar-a-Lago ballroom on Nov. 15, he hasn’t emerged from his cocoon for a rally in the country since then.) He doesn’t take a vacation. in properties that he does not own. He almost never meets people ready to challenge his behavior and even less real political opponents.

Several people close to Trump said there were only a few people willing to deliver bad news in his orbit, with political adviser Susan Wiles leading the way. His circle has shrunk considerably, with many of his longtime allies trying to avoid dinner invitations and some even weighing up roles with other 2024 contestants. No one wants to go up against him because he can be a silly, said an adviser.

Some longtime collaborators are particularly distressed by the influence of Harp, 31, who is rarely absent from his side. She’s indicative of the people around him who love her, the adviser said. Love him too.

According to the Post, there is no senior assistant living in Florida full-time, with advisers coming and going as needed. Which apparently means lots of Yes sir, you’re the best sir and little to no adult supervision, which leads to things like having dinner parties with anti-Semites and white supremacists. He needs someone to tell him, This is a really bad idea, and that’s why. I don’t think he has that kind of crowd around him right now. The president doesn’t want someone like that either, said David Urban, a former Trump adviser.

What could go wrong?

