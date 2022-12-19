Swedish justice stops extradition of Turkish journalist DW 12/19/2022





Sweden’s top court has blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, saying it was impossible under the circumstances. NATO member Turkey is pushing for the 55-year-old’s return as one of the demands to be met so Ankara does not veto Sweden and Finland’s bid to join join the NATO military alliance. What the court said The court said there were “several obstacles” to the extradition of Kenes, the former editor of the Zaman daily, including the fact that some of the charges against him are not crimes in Sweden. This, together with his refugee status and the political nature of his case, made extradition impossible, he added. “There is also a risk of persecution because of this person’s political beliefs. An extradition therefore cannot take place,” Judge Petter Asp said in a statement. Kenes, who now works for the Stockholm Center for Freedom, an organization set up by other Turkish dissidents in exile, told AFP news agency he was “happy” with the decision. He pointed out that the charges against him were fabricated by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. What is Turkey alleging? Turkish officials accuse Kenes of participating in a 2016 coup attempt and being a supporter of US cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey says was behind the coup. Gulen denied any involvement. The delicate balancing act of turkeys To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Ankara blocked the entry of the two Nordic countries into NATO, with all member states having to agree on the admission of new countries. Among the main sticking points are the extradition of Kurdish refugees and other Turkish dissidents. Kenes is the only person Erdogan identified by name among dozens of people Ankara wants extradited from Sweden. The Swedish government has repeatedly stressed that its judicial system is independent and has the final decision on extradition. Earlier this month, Sweden extradited a man to Turkey with alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist organization by the EU. rc/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

