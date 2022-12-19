Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets Prime Minister Modi and voices support for India’s G20 Presidency







Speaking to the Google India event , Pichai said there are still so many opportunities ahead of us. “I’m glad to be able to see it up close, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit,” the Google chief said.

Praising the government’s vision on digital India, Pichai said it has helped accelerate the progress we are seeing across the country.

“I am delighted that India is sharing its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 presidency in 2023,” he said.

Later in the day, Pichai also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged his support for India’s G20 Presidency.

“Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open and connected internet that works for everyone,” said Google CEO in a tweet. Thanks for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under https://t.co/86cpYSZMxi Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 1671453895000 NEW DELHI: Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday that India will be a big export economy and the pace of technological change in the country has been extraordinary.Speaking to the Google India event , Pichai said there are still so many opportunities ahead of us. “I’m glad to be able to see it up close, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit,” the Google chief said.Praising the government’s vision on digital India, Pichai said it has helped accelerate the progress we are seeing across the country.“I am delighted that India is sharing its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 presidency in 2023,” he said.Later in the day, Pichai also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged his support for India’s G20 Presidency.“Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open and connected internet that works for everyone,” said Google CEO in a tweet. Separately, in a blog post, Pichai wrote that he had discussed with Prime Minister Modi how Google was supporting small businesses and startups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and job training, and applying the AI (artificial intelligence) in sectors such as agriculture and health.

The Indian-born Google CEO said the company is focused on Indian startups and of its $300 million for startups, about a quarter will be invested in women-led entities.

He said the technology works on a large scale and touches the lives of people around the world, which calls for responsible and balanced regulation.

“Given the scale and technological leadership that it (India) will have, it is important to make sure that you balance, put safeguards in place for people. You create an innovative framework, so that companies can innovate in addition to certainty in the legal framework I think this is an important moment in time India will also be a great export economy It will benefit from an open and connected internet and it will be important to find that right balance,” Pichai said.

“Google AI model to support 100+ languages”

Pichai also said that Google is working to make text and voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages.

“I’m here to see the progress made through our 10-year, $10 billion India Digitalization Fund (IDF), and share new ways. We’re helping to advance India’s digital future at our Google for India event.

“This includes our efforts to build a single, unified AI model that will be able to handle over 100 Indian languages ​​across speech and text – part of our global effort to bring the 1,000 most spoken languages ​​online. to the world and to help people access knowledge and information in their preferred language,” he wrote in a blog post.

In July 2020, Google announced plans to invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years as the search giant seeks to accelerate adoption of digital services in the key overseas market.

(With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/india-will-be-big-export-economy-look-forward-to-support-its-g20-presidency-google-ceo-sundar-pichai/articleshow/96348596.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos