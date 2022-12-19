Politics
Indonesia has updated its penal code with a series of restrictions on free speechExBulletin
Indonesia’s revision of its penal code has alarmed human rights advocates, who say the updated version enshrines many undemocratic practices.
MARTNEZ, HOST:
Indonesia has updated its penal code with a number of restrictions on freedom of expression. The human rights community says the new legislation threatens the country’s democracy. NPR’s Julie McCarthy has the story.
JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: In this era of global democratic backsliding, Indonesian observers say President Joko Widodo, who won re-election in 2019 on promises of inclusion, is not interested in hearing challenges to his government and presides over a democratic retreat. Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid said the new measure that criminalizes comments that undermine the honor or dignity of the president effectively gags citizens.
USMAN HAMID: It’s how to make sure the law can give those in power the power to suppress views they don’t like.
MCCARTHY: Hamid says it’s not just the president who can file a criminal complaint, it’s a crime to dishonor the vice president, parliament, the supreme court and the constitutional court, punishable for up to three years. Thailand imposes up to 15 years for insulting the dignity of the king under the crime of lèse-majesté, literally injuring the crown or the head of state. But Thailand is a constitutional monarchy, while Indonesia is a democracy. And Hamid says the very enforcement of such laws in Indonesia upends the idea of who is sovereign.
HAMID: And a president in a democratic regime is accountable to the people and whose sovereignty the people hold. And the people have the right to question anyone they elected president.
MCCARTHY: Anger over the perceived anti-democratic turn exploded in 2019 in the biggest protests in decades.
(TRANSPARENCY)
MCCARTHY: Students doubting Widodo’s commitment to civil liberties took to the streets to protest harsh penalties for proposed new crimes, including insulting the president and sex outside of marriage. Open, open, open the door of parliament, they demanded. And President Widodo pulled the bill. Fast forward three years and parliament this month approved a massive overhaul of the penal code.
(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED POLITICIAN: (non-English language spoken).
MCCARTHY: With the vice president handing the bill over. It is unclear whether mass protests at the gates of parliament would even be legal under this new legislation, which makes the disruption of lawful meetings a crime. Sana Jaffrey of the Jakarta-based Institute for Political Conflict Analysis says the risks of direct action are increasing. She says minorities such as the LGBTQ community, already vulnerable under growing religious conservatism, are particularly at risk. And Jaffrey says the code will be used selectively to deal with tough critics and political opponents.
SANA JAFFREY: But the broader effect of the law is that it creates fear. And that forces people, critics to be careful with their own words.
MCCARTHY: Rights experts say the most serious new provision is the ban on promoting views contrary to the official state ideology, which values unity and harmony – the penalty of up to 15 years in prison. Proponents of the new code hail it as ridding Indonesians of the system of laws used by their former Dutch colonizers. But critics say the revisions contained in the new code amount to authoritarianism disguised as anti-colonialism. Again, Sana Jaffrey.
JAFFREY: That’s one of the ironies of that, that it was sold to the public as something that purged Indonesia of its colonial past, which is a really powerful thing to sell because Indonesia is a country that, you know, much like the United States, waged a war of independence against its colonizer.
MCCARTHY: The new code will come into force in three years, during which time judges, police and other enforcers will be trained in its hundreds of articles, including the text, rights advocates say , is too often vague. What speech, for example, constitutes dishonouring the president? The Constitutional Court rejected an anti-insult measure in 2006. But legal experts say it is unlikely to happen again. They say the court is losing its independence in the new, more repressive climate. Andreas Harsono, researcher at Human Rights Watch Indonesia, says the consequences could be disastrous.
ANDREAS HARSONO: If this law is not changed within the next three years, democracy is dead. It’s a jump back and off the cliff.
MCCARTHY: Sana Jaffrey says it’s possible but unlikely because the Indonesians have a way of pushing back. What we are seeing in Indonesia, says Jaffrey, is not a sudden death of democracy, but Indonesia is stuck in shoddy democracy.
Julie McCarthy, NPR News.
|
