What awaits former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 committee decision – NBC Chicago





The House committee investigating the Capitol riot referred former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department on Monday, saying there is “more than enough evidence” for criminal referrals against Trump, his attorney John Eastman and others for their role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

The committee alleged violations of four criminal statutes by Trump, both before the riot and during the insurgency itself, as he recommended the former president for prosecution. The committee conducted an 18-month investigation, which resulted in a detailed report with 17 findings about what happened on January 6.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was among members accusing the former president and Eastman for their role in advancing a plan to overturn the 2020 election results.

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming are the only two Republicans on the committee.

The committee also said Trump never ordered the National Guard to provide reinforcements even though the police had lost control.

Shortly after the committee’s report was released, the former president released a public statement — not about the report, but about immigration issues.

He said, “When I am president, and forever after, we will have full authority to secure the border.

Regarding Monday’s findings, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said, “No man, not even a president, is above the law,” adding that Trump “must be held accountable.” .

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, is one of four Republicans who the committee says violated congressional ethics rules by refusing to comply with subpoena for testimony and documents . The Department of Justice will have to decide if there is evidence before the court that can prove any of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/what-lies-ahead-for-former-president-donald-trump-after-jan-6-committee-decision/3026180/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos