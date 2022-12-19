Politics
A German town keeps the magic of Christmas alive with letters to Santa Claus
Every year, around Christmas, the small community of St. Nikolaus, in the West German state of Saarland, comes together to form the St. Nikolaus Post Office.
Over the past 56 years, children around the world have written and received letters from St. Nikolaus, an early Christian bishop famous for performing multiple miracles and giving secret gifts.
But here in Germany, he shares all the gift requests he receives from children with Baby Jesus, who is the current bearer.
“Baby Jesus brings the gifts,” St. Nikolaus told CGTN. “I receive the letters and then convey the wishes to the Child Jesus.”
READ MORE
The Secret Betrayal: Chinese Sailors of World War II
Why are British nurses on strike?
Austrian Krampus parades are too violent to be insured
Much like the saint, with his long white beard, tall pointed hat, and pastoral staff leaning against the wall behind, he sits at his stately desk, awash with a myriad of colorful children’s handwritten letters and drawings, answering diligently with every letter. he gets.
“Here I answer children’s letters,” he says, “and I’m happy with every letter I receive. The children take the time to write to Saint-Nicolas and I take the time to answer the children’s letters , which gives me great pleasure.
“Most children write about the coronavirus, he continues, the war (in Ukraine). They are afraid for a few people, afraid for their little sister, because the diseases are spreading again and I answer that we have to get out of it, I hope it will be better.”
A modern tradition
This festive tradition began in 1966, when an employee of a pharmaceutical company began to send small gifts and letters to the children of his clientele, addressed by the saint.
When other children heard about this, they started writing to St. Nikolaus. Today, the post office in St. Nikolaus receives more than 30,000 letters from 45 different countries, explains Elke Richter, the daughter of this pharmaceutical employee.
“It all started with my dad volunteering here,” she told CGTN. “I moved to St. Nicholas from Saarbrücken to support him. Today we receive letters from all over the world. Many come lately from Hong Kong, Taiwan, etc. and we also answer letters in eight languages different, including Braille.”
Elke is one of approximately 40 volunteers who help St. Nikolaus respond to every child.
Sabine Gerecke is the head of the Children’s Letter Campaign, sorting hundreds of colorful envelopes into boxes with the names of many different volunteers on them.
“There are a lot of kids who just tell Santa something about what they’ve been through over the year, how school is going, where maybe they were on vacation, or ask Santa what he does in the summer, if he’s married, if he has kids and everything like that,” she explains.
She pauses and starts again, “but of course there are also children who tell sad stories in Saint Nicholas, maybe when a family member is sick or their parents have separated, or now children Ukrainians who say they fled to Germany”.
And why are the volunteers doing all this? “To make children’s eyes shine,” says Gerecke. “It’s just great to make the kids so happy, and the best day is always when the first post leaves the post and you know tomorrow the first kids will finally have their letter in the mailbox.”
St. Nikolaus agrees. “They want to write someone something different, and every kid gets an answer. I’m glad we have so many people so every kid can look forward to a letter. Every kid is a friend.”
Bringing the Christmas spirit to children around the world has become an important task for the volunteers of St. Nikolaus, who by chance have become the keepers of so many secrets and children’s wishes.
|
Sources
2/ https://newseu.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-20/German-town-keeping-the-magic-of-Christmas-alive-with-letters-to-Santa-1fRIaBqga8E/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A German town keeps the magic of Christmas alive with letters to Santa Claus
- Indiana State Fair unveils 2023 theme: BASKETBALL
- Sports Minister congratulates Blind Cricket World Champions
- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Lanao del Sur
- UK minister coordinates response to historic strike suspension
- Man shot dead in North Hollywood identified; killer on the loose
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Li and Frazier selected for Pac-12 Preseason Watch Lists
- How to avoid getting sick while on vacation amid several virus surges
- What awaits former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 committee decision – NBC Chicago
- Indonesia has updated its penal code with a series of restrictions on free speechExBulletin
- 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Limited Series Supporting Actor