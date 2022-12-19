A German town keeps the magic of Christmas alive with letters to Santa Claus

Every year, around Christmas, the small community of St. Nikolaus, in the West German state of Saarland, comes together to form the St. Nikolaus Post Office.

Over the past 56 years, children around the world have written and received letters from St. Nikolaus, an early Christian bishop famous for performing multiple miracles and giving secret gifts.

But here in Germany, he shares all the gift requests he receives from children with Baby Jesus, who is the current bearer.

“Baby Jesus brings the gifts,” St. Nikolaus told CGTN. “I receive the letters and then convey the wishes to the Child Jesus.”

Much like the saint, with his long white beard, tall pointed hat, and pastoral staff leaning against the wall behind, he sits at his stately desk, awash with a myriad of colorful children’s handwritten letters and drawings, answering diligently with every letter. he gets.

“Here I answer children’s letters,” he says, “and I’m happy with every letter I receive. The children take the time to write to Saint-Nicolas and I take the time to answer the children’s letters , which gives me great pleasure.

“Most children write about the coronavirus, he continues, the war (in Ukraine). They are afraid for a few people, afraid for their little sister, because the diseases are spreading again and I answer that we have to get out of it, I hope it will be better.”

A modern tradition

This festive tradition began in 1966, when an employee of a pharmaceutical company began to send small gifts and letters to the children of his clientele, addressed by the saint.

When other children heard about this, they started writing to St. Nikolaus. Today, the post office in St. Nikolaus receives more than 30,000 letters from 45 different countries, explains Elke Richter, the daughter of this pharmaceutical employee.

“It all started with my dad volunteering here,” she told CGTN. “I moved to St. Nicholas from Saarbrücken to support him. Today we receive letters from all over the world. Many come lately from Hong Kong, Taiwan, etc. and we also answer letters in eight languages different, including Braille.”

Elke is one of approximately 40 volunteers who help St. Nikolaus respond to every child.

Sabine Gerecke is the head of the Children’s Letter Campaign, sorting hundreds of colorful envelopes into boxes with the names of many different volunteers on them.

“There are a lot of kids who just tell Santa something about what they’ve been through over the year, how school is going, where maybe they were on vacation, or ask Santa what he does in the summer, if he’s married, if he has kids and everything like that,” she explains.

She pauses and starts again, “but of course there are also children who tell sad stories in Saint Nicholas, maybe when a family member is sick or their parents have separated, or now children Ukrainians who say they fled to Germany”.

And why are the volunteers doing all this? “To make children’s eyes shine,” says Gerecke. “It’s just great to make the kids so happy, and the best day is always when the first post leaves the post and you know tomorrow the first kids will finally have their letter in the mailbox.”

St. Nikolaus agrees. “They want to write someone something different, and every kid gets an answer. I’m glad we have so many people so every kid can look forward to a letter. Every kid is a friend.”

Bringing the Christmas spirit to children around the world has become an important task for the volunteers of St. Nikolaus, who by chance have become the keepers of so many secrets and children’s wishes.