January 6 committee refers Trump to criminal charges





Former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on November 15. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 panel voted Monday to refer former President Trump to the Justice Department on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of official congressional process.

Why it matters: In an unprecedented move, the congressional committee voted unanimously that the former president committed crimes for his efforts to void the 2020 election.

Driving the news: The panel referred Trump, who has announced he is running for president in 2024, on charges of obstruction of due process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to to make a false statement and to “incite”, “aid” or “aid or comfort” an insurrection.

“The committee has developed significant evidence that President Trump intended to disrupt the peaceful transition of power under our constitution,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). The panel also announced on Monday the dismissal of criminal charges against former Trump attorney John Eastman for his efforts. to disrupt the 2020 election. Eastman, along with Trump, has advanced a theory that Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reject voters. “We believe the evidence described by my colleagues today and gathered throughout our hearings warrants a criminal remand of former President Donald J. Trump, John Eastman and others,” Raskin said. Referrals are non-binding and do not require the DOJ to take further action.

The big picture: The panel also voted Monday to refer House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and three other House Republicans to the House Ethics Committee for ignoring subpoenas appear from the panel.

A partial copy of the panel report accuses McCarthy, along with Representatives Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Andy Biggs (R-Arizona), of violating House rules requiring members to conduct themselves at all times in a manner that credibly reflects the House.” The panel also voted to approve its sprawling final report, which will include legislative recommendations and focus on additional evidence on Trump’s role January 6th.

What they say: Asked about the removals at a Monday press conference, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not comment specifically, but said President Biden believed that our “democracy is still under threat” and called the January 6 insurrection. the “worst attack on our democracy since the civil war”.

She reiterated that the committee “did important bipartisan work to uncover the truth about what happened” that day. freedom gathers around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.”

Zooming out: Monday’s public meeting is likely the committee’s last public session, as it will disband at the end of the current session of Congress.

Over the past 18 months, the panel has reviewed tons of evidence and conducted hundreds of interviews to better understand what happened on that murderous day.

Read the introductory document to the select committee’s final report below.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new details.

