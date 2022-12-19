Unleashing Indonesia’s Commodity Addiction

Indonesia’s reliance on commodity wealth has been an important feature of its economy. The abundance of mineral and agricultural resources of the archipelago associated with poor local connectivity with roads and other transportation options has instead facilitated the extraction of raw material resources and their sale on the world market. This approach, however, has its drawbacks. Global economic malaise can easily drive down commodity prices, depressing economic output. The national currency is also heavily dependent on commodity exports, which reduces the competitiveness of manufactured exports essential for moving up the global value chain.

On the Indonesian side of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, the impact of the economy’s reliance on commodities is evident. The local economy depends on the mining of coal and rare metals and palm oil plantations for exports, which exposes it to fluctuations in global commodity prices, resulting in highly volatile economic growth and unstable local tax revenues. This reliance on the commodity-related sector reduces incentives to develop other potentials in other areas, including tourism and manufacturing. This results in a dependency on Java for most manufactured goods and specialized services. People in Kalimantan also depend on jobs in commodity-related sectors, leading to labor shortages in more productive service and manufacturing sectors.

Indonesia’s reliance on commodities is also evident in the government’s annual budget (State budget), during which it recorded a huge increase in commodity-related revenue. The higher incomes are then mainly spent on fuel subsidies, which stimulates domestic consumption. While in the short term this will boost the national economy as well as the popularity of President Joko Widodos, it will cost Indonesia an opportunity to invest in long term goals.

Coal at Cirebon Port in West Java, Indonesia (Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Historically, it has proven difficult to escape the patterns of the global economy. Advanced economies export manufactured goods to developing economies, as has been the case over the past century, while developing economies export low-value goods to more advanced economies.

There are very few examples of countries successfully breaking with the existing pattern. most remarkable are the East Asian economies of Japan, China and South Korea, which have successfully transformed from agriculture-based economies to advanced industrial powers. This success is due to a combination of factorspatronage of the United States as a global hegemon (in the case of China, with the assumption that an embrace of free market systems would lead to political reform), efficient and clean government, ease of doing business and transforming the education system.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s place in the global system has remained little changed over the past century: a country on the periphery with a developing economy that exports low-value raw materials and manufactured goods.

In a new decoupled global economy, Indonesia should seek to attract investment from Western companies exiting China as well as China itself.

Therefore, it was logical that Jokowi, as the president is widely known, would order his government to redouble its efforts streaming efforts to increase yields by adding value to manufacturing processes. Indonesia has repeatedly banned the export of raw materials to world markets (including palm oil and minerals), raising concerns about global supply shortages and forcing companies to invest in expensive facilities or fight lengthy legal battles. There have been significant progress around low-grade nickel pig iron, used for the stainless steel industry, but not high-value nickel for the booming electric vehicle industry.

These mostly state-led efforts have a huge impact on the local economy, but may not work in the long term. On the one hand, they can deprive residents of much-needed income, while higher world prices may lead to the emergence of substitutes or more advanced technologies, rendering these efforts obsolete. State-led downstream efforts also obscure the main problem facing investment in high-potential sectors in Indonesia: issues of trust in decision-makers, including corruption risks and bad ranking on the ease of doing business. Anecdotal evidence of such attitudes can be seen in the high level of interest in private sector industrial parks in Java, as government special economic zones are laid bare. Another clear example of a trust issue is the mixed results of the Indonesian tax amnesty, many tax evaders abroad paying their fines but choosing not to repatriate their now own assets home.

The global economic order could change as the US-China rivalry heats up, with ramifications for Southeast Asia, especially given that China has the upper hand via its participation in trade pacts. regional. China also has access to cheaper Russian oil. This could be a significant opportunity, not only for Indonesia, but also for other emerging economies that are stuck at the lower end of the global value chain.

In a new, decoupled global economy, Indonesia should seek to attract investment from Western companies leaving China as well as from China itself, taking inspiration from the success of East Asian economies. The most important reforms are fundamental: improving the ease of doing business, increasing policy coherence and fighting corruption, especially at the local level. Local governments should compete not only for minimum wage jobs, but also for labor productivity, with investments in education and health. By doing so, emerging economies such as Indonesia could attract quality foreign direct investment and create economies of scale, increase productivity and access higher levels of economic prosperity.