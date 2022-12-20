How the Turkish world can become a global alternative energy source

A recent trilateral meeting between Trkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan showed that Ankara can play a vital role in connecting Turkey’s gas-rich Central Asia with the West.

Under the shadow of the raging conflict in Ukraine that has disrupted energy markets around the world, Turkey’s gas-rich Central Asia has become a critical region for the energy-hungry world.

However, predominantly Turkish Central Asia – from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan – played a crucial role in global geopolitics long before Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. These Turkic nations – stretching from China to the borders of Türkiye – were at the center of what is known as the “Great Game” of the 19th century, a fierce competition for dominance between the former Russian and British empires.

With both empires gone and their successor states not powerful enough to dictate their terms, the Central Asian republics are now turning to Turkey as they seek to build a new mutually beneficial alliance – the Organization of Turks (OTS).

Stronger ties between Central Asia and Turkey, which has recently emerged as a potential gas hub for Europe following the Ukraine conflict, could have crucial effects on China’s energy supply, say experts. ‘West.

“Gas flow to Europe from Russia has decreased to very low levels. Europe needs to diversify its resources and buy gas from different sources,” says Emre Erturk, leading energy expert and founder and managing director of CEEN Energy Information Services and Consultancy. “One of the most likely sources of gas that can reach Europe in the shortest possible time may come from countries east of Turkey,” Erturk said. World TRTreferring to states like Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Transporting gas from Central Asia to Europe via Turkey has been a long-standing project, dating back to the 1990s. But the recent trilateral meeting between Turkmen, Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders in the Turkmen town of Awaza showed that this project is no longer a dream.

“Now we need to start working on transporting Turkmen natural gas to Western markets. We are ready to cooperate with our Turkmen and Azerbaijani brothers in the “Dostluq” (friendship) field of the Caspian Sea,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. said after last week’s summit.

Due to a dispute over maritime rights, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan could not reach an agreement earlier to build a gas pipeline to transport Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea, then to Turkey and Europe.

But last year, the two Turkish states reached a historic agreement that allows them to produce gas from wells across the disputed gas area, which they now call the Dostluq field. Turkmenistan has the second largest gas field in the world in Galkynysh located in its southeastern province of Mary.

Will Turkmen gas reach Europe?

The realization of this joint production between Baku and Ashgabat raised hopes that Turkmen gas could be transported to Azerbaijan via a gas pipeline crossing the Caspian, according to Erturk. Then, he adds, it can go through the TANAP (Türkiye-Azerbaijan Natural Gas Pipeline) to Turkey and Europe. TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP), which transports gas to Europe from Turkey.

“As a result, the recent energy negotiations between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are of great importance for the security of energy supply to Ankara and Europe,” Erturk said.

Matthew Bryza, a former US ambassador to Azerbaijan who had been a key voice in shaping Washington’s Central Asia policy in the past, also believes the recent meeting may have acute effects. “They agreed on something that includes transferring natural gas from Turkmenistan across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan,” Bryza said. World TRT. And from Azerbaijan to Turkey, Turkmen gas could reach Europe, he says.

“It’s something that has never been agreed before,” Bryza says, indicating the changing mood in the Turkish world. Partly under Russian pressure, he adds that Turkmenistan has hesitated to join Turkey and Azerbaijan on the project of exporting its gas to Europe.

Ahead of the recent trilateral meeting, last month Turkey, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan also met with Georgia, a state in the Caucasus and one of the co-host states of the Baku-Ceyhan-Tbilisi (BTC) pipeline . During the meeting, the three Turkish states discussed critical issues, like how to transport gas from the Turkish world to the West.

Due to the conflict in Ukraine and growing cooperation between Turkish states, Kazakhstan has reportedly shown growing interest in transporting its oil through non-Russian routes, such as BTC, to Europe.

Like Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan also aims to strengthen the crossing of the Caspian for the purpose of transporting and exporting gas. “Our President [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev] has always emphasized that crossing the Caspian using the middle hallway [which extends from China to Türkiye] is one of our national priorities,” said Abzal Saparbekuly, Kazakhstan’s former ambassador to Turkey. TRT World.

“We are very interested in opening up the European Union markets without Russia via Azerbaijan, via Türkiye, our key partner in this region,” says Zhanibek Baidulla, managing partner of the Center for Strategic Initiatives, a company consultant working with different energy companies, including the state. capital-backed enterprises in Kazakhstan.

Turkey is becoming “a very big energy hub in the region. And, of course, Kazakhstan is very interested in being part of this major project,” Baidulla said. World TRT.

On Friday, in Silivri, a European district of Istanbul, Erdogan inaugurated the largest natural gas storage on the continent, demonstrating another clear step towards Türkiye’s goal of being a gas hub for the West.

Strengthening the link

The past few weeks have seen not only the two energy-focused trilateral meetings in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, but also the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, demonstrating a trend towards closer ties between Turkish-speaking member countries, which include Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Last year, the Turkish Council, founded in 2009, changed its name to the Organization of Turkish States, signaling that the political connection between Central Asia and Turkey is taking root and progressing to rediscover its historical path through Eurasia. .

Turkmenistan has been an observer state in the OTS, like Hungary, a Central European country, which has recently shown a strong desire to discover its Turkish roots. The Central Asian state has also signaled that it will soon join the political bloc, which will lead to the group’s growing appeal in Central Asia.

“The Organization of Turkish States is a bit like the United Nations for the Turkish world,” says Uli Schamiloglu, professor and head of the Department of Kazakh Language and Turkish Studies at Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan.

In 2006, former Kazakh President Nur Sultan Nazarbayev was the first politician to propose the formation of the Turkish Council. Kazakhstan, like Türkiye, has long been a staunch defender of the Turkish alliance.

Experts like Schamiloglu point out that Turkish cooperation is more about peaceful integration projects than posing a threat to Russia. All Turkish states in Central Asia were former Soviet republics, under the rule of Moscow.

“People like to say it’s not designed against anyone. On the contrary, it is about promoting friendship, integration, cultural exchanges and economic cooperation in the Turkish world,” Schamiloglu said. TRT World.

Omer Kocaman, the deputy general secretary of the OTS, also thinks the same way. “We’re a very young organization, and we’re also a good-natured organization,” Kocaman said. TRT World.

“We share what we do on our website and on social media. We don’t have a secret agenda,” says Kocaman. OTS activities will contribute to regional peace and economic development and have a positive effect on stabilization Afghanistan, said the senior OTS official.

“Therefore, no one has to fear the activities of our organization,” he said. “We are not against anyone, but we are not afraid of anyone,” he adds.

