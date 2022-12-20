Prime Minister Modi sends Hanukkah greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu









YEARS |

Updated: December 18, 2022 10:28 p.m. IS

New Delhi [India]Dec. 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his Hanukkah greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “Hanukkah greetings to my friend Benjamin Netanyahu, my friends in Israel and those celebrating this Festival of Lights around the world. Chag Sameach.”

Notably, Hanukkah celebrations begin today. Hanukkah is celebrated around the same time as Christmas, it has nothing to do with the holiday.

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of an eight-day oil day after Syrian Greeks defiled the Temple in Jerusalem before the Maccabees, a group of Jewish soldiers, defeated them.

Each year, the holiday begins on Kislev 25, the ninth month of the Jewish calendar.

Jewish holidays are celebrated on different annual dates since the Hebrew calendar is based on the lunar cycle, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Usually, Hanukkah begins between late November and late December.

India and Israel share a warm relationship. Recently, Israel’s envoy to India, Naor Gilon, expressed hope that Benjamin Netanyahu will visit India after becoming the country’s prime minister. He said Netanyahu’s visit will boost the negotiation of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Israel.

“We have been working on an FTA (with India) for a long time. When Jaishankar was in Israel, he spoke about the need to move forward. We hope to have our Prime Minister visit next year,” Gilon said.

He added: “Prime Minister Netanyahu will probably come to the office soon and then we will try to work with him. I’m sure he has the wish because of the friendship with Prime Minister Modi and his great admiration. for India, and I think if the Prime Minister comes, it will be a boost for the FTA negotiation.”

Earlier, in July 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel, the first visit by an Indian head of government. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi met with Moshe Holzberg. In January 2019, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was joined by Holzberg and Samuel on a visit to Mumbai, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The creation under the American aegis of the “I2U2” group, in July 2022, formalizes and consolidates the strategic partnership between India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Indian commentator Harshil Mehta described the I2U2 as a “platform for the 21st century, driven by economic pragmatism, multilateral cooperation and strategic autonomy”.

The second foundation of the Indo-Israeli strategic alliance is in the political-cultural sphere. At the most basic level, it is a geographic fact that the two countries are located precisely on the eastern and western borders of the Islamic world, the Jerusalem Post reported. (ANI)

