Chidambaram asks if India-China border situation figured in Modi and Jinping’s exchange

NEW DELHI: The Congress and Treasury benches engaged in a verbal tussle in the Rajya Sabha on Monday after former Finance Minister P Chidambaram inquired whether the border situation was figured during the brief exchange that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali.

As the top Congress leader referred to a video of Modi’s brief conversation with Jinping in Bali during the G20 summit last month, the Treasury benches protested, alleging he was walking away from the discussion on the additional grants.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Chidambaram to place the video on the House table later in the day.

Chidambaram said, “I just want to know, without going into details, was the border situation discussed? Don’t tell me what you discussed.”

BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao objected to Chidambaram’s request with a point of order under Rule 110 which states that discussion on a motion to pass a bill shall be limited to presentation arguments either in support of the bill or for its rejection and a member shall refer to the particulars of the bill no further than necessary for the purposes of the arguments, which shall be of a general character.

Chidambaram, however, claimed he was within his rights as the additional requests for grants included Rs 500 crore for defense capital expenditure for strategic and border roads in the northeast.

“These are strategic and border roads in the northeast… We know who the threat is in the northeast, northern and eastern parts of the country. Has China conceded anything on Hot Springs? Have the Chinese agreed to discuss the friction points at the crossroads of Doklam and the Depsang plains? He asked.

He also asked for clarification on the buffer zones along the Indo-China border.

“You are creating more buffer zones. What does a buffer zone mean? According to our information, a buffer zone means there will be no patrolling, China will not patrol and India will not patrol. This does that mean that we no longer patrol the areas we used to patrol?” asked Chidambaram.

Earlier this month, there were clashes between Indian army and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtze region of Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Ties between India and China crumbled following the clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 which marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Regarding the additional requests for grants, which Lok Sabha passed last week authorizing the government to spend an additional Rs 3.25 million in the current financial year, Chidambaram wanted to know where the government would get the money from.

He asked if the government already had the money or would it borrow more or did it expect “GDP to be higher and therefore the budget deficit will be closed at 6.4%”.

The Congress leader said that in 1990-91 India’s GDP at constant prices was around Rs 25 lakh crore. After liberalization, in 12 years it doubled to Rs 50 lakh crore and in the next 10 years it reached Rs 99 lakh crore.

“Technically, then, we expect a government that has been in power for nearly nine years to double the GDP in ten years… Will you be able to double the GDP you inherited by the time you leave your functions in 10 years? years?” He asked.

Chidambaram also said the contribution of corporation tax to gross tax revenue fell to 26.1% from 34% in the year before the BJP came to power.

“Why has this great advantage been given to companies that they contribute 8% less to gross tax revenue?” he asked, adding that the rest was provided by ordinary people.

The Congress leader sought to find out why companies weren’t investing and the finance minister had to ask them to invest at events of industry bodies like FICCI and CII.

Chidambaram also asked if the government had considered the impact on Indian exports as major global economies slip into recession amid slowing consumption at the lower end of the spectrum in India, although sales of high-end items like cars have gone up.

In the afternoon, when the Upper House met for the afternoon session to consider the Appropriation Bill (No. 5), 2022, and the Appropriation Bill (No. 4 ), 2022, it was adjourned for 15 minutes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present.

