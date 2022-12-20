Vietnam and Indonesia can cooperate to become regional economic powerhouses: IVFA President | World





Indonesia is Vietnam’s important partner with great potential. (Photo: VNA) Jakarta (VNA) The next state visit to Indonesia by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is very crucial for the two countries to continue their discussion on how the two countries can create substantial synergy and cooperate with each other to become economic generators in the region, according to the president of the Association of Indonesian-Vietnamese Friendship (IVFA), President Budiarsa Sastrawinata. Sastrawinata, who is also a director of Ciputra Group, told Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of President Phucs’ visit from Dec. 21-23 that many Indonesian companies have come to Vietnam to explore investment opportunities. , noting that Indonesia has remained one of the largest ASEAN countries investing in Vietnam, mainly in oil and gas exploration and exploitation, coal mining, banking, hospitality, processing and export of wood and clothing. He recalled that during a recent meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Chinh, Widodo stressed that Indonesia is committed to continue building mutually beneficial bilateral partnerships for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. countries, such as strengthening cooperation in the health sector which is crucial since the pandemic is not yet over. Sastrawinata pointed out that since Vietnam and Indonesia established diplomatic relations on December 30, 1955, the bilateral traditional friendship has been built on the solid foundation laid by President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno and nurtured and developed by generations of leaders and peoples of both countries. . The two countries share many similarities, he said, explaining that they are both members of ASEAN, APEC and many other regional and international organizations and forums.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA) Indonesia is Vietnamis an important partner of Vietnam with great potential, and highly appreciates Vietnam’s role and position as one of the countries with great influence within ASEAN. Vietnam and Indonesia have signed many cooperation agreements and treaties in various fields. Many bilateral cooperation mechanisms have also been put in place. Since Vietnam and Indonesia agreed to strengthen cooperation in economy, trade and investment, they have stepped up bilateral cooperation lately, he said. This is reflected in the strong intensity of bilateral relations based on the strategic partnership of Indonesia and Vietnam in the Southeast Asian region, the increase in bilateral trade, the strengthening of cooperation in a number other areas such as negotiations on each country’s exclusive economic zones, eradication of fishing, and cooperation to advance ASEAN and strengthen cooperation in the maritime sectors of the two countries. he noted. On the other hand, Indonesian entrepreneurs should optimize Vietnamese new markets, he suggested, adding that in the next 10 to 20 years, the increase in bilateral economic exchanges and investment relations between the two country will benefit both parties in the future. Sastrawinata said the two nations share several conditions that can support the strengthening of the relationship, including a huge population, growing economic achievements, rising purchasing power parity and geographic proximity to other member states of the EU. ASEAN. He suggested that more high-level government visits from the two countries are needed to create better understanding between Vietnam and Indonesia and resolve any issues that arise as soon as possible. Indonesia will continue to encourage its companies to capitalize on Vietnam’s economic development, he said. Indonesia has also invited a number of Vietnamese business groups to invest in Indonesia in various fields such as fisheries, agriculture and other export products. Nevertheless, the countries have not been able to maximize their traditional relations and closeness towards concrete cooperation, especially in economy and trade, he said. More promotional activities are needed, he said, adding that investment and tourism flows from Vietnam to Indonesia should also be promoted. Meanwhile, Indonesian entrepreneurs have yet to take full advantage of the economic potential, market and investment opportunities offered by Vietnam and its government. Cooperation between the two countries should not be limited only to large companies, but should also involve SMEs and start-ups that can take advantage of the current advancement in digital technology where cross-border cooperation has been facilitated these days. here, he suggested. Culturally, the two sides should intensify the exchange of their national heritage by organizing more joint events that can help the tourism sector between the two countries to flourish. People-to-people contacts between Vietnam and Indonesia are very crucial, he said, promising that his association will help promote people-to-people relations and government-to-government relations. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral strategic partnership relationship has been maintained and it is guaranteed that it will grow faster and stronger in the interest of the national interests of both countries, as well as the maintenance of peace. , regional stability and prosperity in the Southeast Asian region, Sastrawinata believed. He said that as one of the fastest growing economies in the region, driven by export-oriented manufacturing, foreign direct investment and growing domestic demand, Vietnam is attracting the attention of investors around the world. Despite the disruptions of the past two years, many Indonesian companies are still eager to expand their presence in Vietnam, mainly through mergers and acquisitions, he said./.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-indonesia-can-cooperate-to-become-regional-economic-locomotives-ivfa-president/245764.vnp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos