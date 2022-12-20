January 6 Final Panel Hearing: Live Updates





WASHINGTON (AP) The House Jan. 6 committee on Monday urged the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol uprising, calling for accountability from the former president and a time of reflection and judgment.

After one of the most thorough and aggressive congressional investigations in memory, panels of seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and his associates who helped him launch an extensive pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, with findings that Trump engaged in a multi-part conspiracy to thwart the will of voters.

In a final meeting on Monday, the committee alleged violations of four criminal statutes by Trump, both before the riot and during the insurgency itself, as he recommended the former president for prosecution at the ministry. of Justice. Among the charges they recommend for prosecution is aiding an insurrection in an effort to hold him directly responsible for his supporters who stormed the Capitol that day.

The committee also voted to fire conservative lawyer John Eastman, who engineered questionable legal maneuvers to keep Trump in power, for prosecution on two of the same statutes as Trump: conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction. to an official procedure.

While a criminal dismissal is mostly symbolic, with the Justice Department ultimately deciding whether to prosecute Trump or others, it’s a decisive end to an investigation that had an almost singular purpose all along.

Speaker Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Trump had shattered the faith people have when voting in a democracy that criminal referrals could provide a roadmap to justice using committee work.

I believe nearly two years later, it’s still a time of reflection and reckoning, Thompson said. If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the panels’ Republican vice chair, said in her opening remarks that all but one president in American history has championed the orderly transfer of power.

The committee also voted 9-0 to approve its final report, which will include findings, interview transcripts and legislative recommendations. The full report is expected to be released on Wednesday.

The 154-page summary of the report, released at the end of the hearing, revealed that Trump had engaged in a multi-part plot to nullify the election. While the majority of the report’s key findings are not new, overall it represents one of the most damning portraits of a US president in recent history, detailing Trump’s sweeping efforts to undo his own defeat and what lawmakers say is directly responsible for the insurrection of his supporters.

The panel, which will dissolve on January 3 with the new Republican-led House, has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, held 10 well-attended public hearings and collected more than a million documents since its launch in July 2021. huge trove of evidence, members grew bolder in declaring that Trump, a Republican, was to blame for the violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters nearly two years ago.

After beating police, injuring many, Jan. 6 rioters stormed the Capitol and disrupted certification of Bidens’ presidential victory, echoing Trump’s lies about voter fraud rampant and sending legislators and others running for their lives.

The attack came after weeks of efforts by Trump to reverse his defeat, a campaign that was extensively detailed by the committee in its multiple public hearings, and presented again by lawmakers on the panel at Monday’s meeting. . Many former Trump aides testified to his unprecedented pressure on states, federal officials and Pence to oppose Bidens’ victory. The committee also detailed how Trump agitated the crowd at a rally that morning, then did little to stop his supporters for several hours as he watched the violence unfold at the television.

The panel aired new evidence at the meeting, including a recent interview with longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks. Describing a conversation she had with Trump around that time, she said he told her no one would care about his legacy if he lost the election.

Hicks told the committee that Trump told him: The only thing that matters is winning.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the former president on Sunday slammed committee members as thugs and scoundrels as he continued to falsely contest his 2020 loss.

Although a so-called criminal dismissal has no real legal standing, it is a forceful statement by the committee and adds to the political pressure already exerted on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel Jack Smith. , which is investigating the actions of Jan. 6 and Trump. .

On the recommendation to charge Trump with aiding an insurrection, the committee said in the reports’ summary that the former president was directly responsible for summoning what turned into a violent mob and refused repeated instances of its collaborators to condemn the rioters or encourage them to leave.

For obstructing due process, the committee cites Trump’s relentless harassment of Vice President Mike Pence and others to prevent the January 6 election results from being certified. And his repeated lies about the election and efforts to overturn the results open him up to being charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, the panel said.

The final charge recommended by the panel is that of conspiracy to make a false statement, citing the scheme by Trump and his allies to present lists of false voters in battleground states won by President Joe Biden.

Other charges considered, but not approved, by the committee included seditious conspiracy, the same allegation Justice Department prosecutors used to target a subset of rioters from far-right groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Thompson said after the hearing that the seditious conspiracy charge is something the committee failed to agree on.

The panel was formed in the summer of 2021 after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of what would have been a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the insurgency. When that effort failed, the Democratic-controlled House formed its own commission of inquiry.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, a Trump ally, decided not to participate after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected some of his nominations. That left an opening for two anti-Trump Republicans in House Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to join seven Democrats, launching an unusually unified panel in the divided Congress.

McCarthy was one of four House Republicans who ignored congressional subpoenas from the panel and were referred to the House Ethics Committee on Monday for noncompliance.

The Republican leader, who hopes to become Speaker of the House when his party wins a majority in January, acknowledged speaking with Trump on Jan. 6. The committee also fired Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Andy Biggs of Arizona, all of whom had been in contact with Trump or the White House in the weeks leading up to the attack.

While the committees’ mission was to provide a comprehensive account of the insurgency and educate the public about what happened, they also focused their work on a single audience: the attorney general. Lawmakers on the panel have openly pressured Garland to investigate Trump’s actions, and last month he appointed special counsel, Smith, to oversee two Trump-related investigations, including those related to the insurgency and the presence of classified documents at Trump’s estate in Florida.

Committee members said that full accountability can only be found in the criminal justice system.

Nobody should get a pass, said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

