Narendra Modi – The trade union wing of the RSS denounces the Modi government

Kerala BMS President C. Unnikrishnan Unnithan, who addressed the opening session of the five-day conferences as a guest speaker on Friday, objected to the Centre’s efforts to exclude trade unions from discussions on labor issues.

The national conference of the trade union branch of the CPI All India Trade Union Congress (Aituc) underway in Kerala has seen the RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh oppose several anti-worker policies of the Narendra Modi government.

He was referring to the Centre’s failure to organize the Indian Labor Conference (ILC), a tripartite consultative mechanism between government, trade unions and industry since 2015 and, instead, to organize a National Labor Conference ( NLC) government officials in Tirupati last August.

According to the conventions of the International Labor Organization, all labor issues must be discussed in tripartite forums of government, employees and employers.

I pointed out that no CIT meeting has taken place since 2015 and (such consultations) are now limited to civil servants. As we said earlier, this is the first time in history that trade unions have been excluded (from such consultations), Unnithan said. The telegraph In Monday.

The BMS believes that nothing should be done to weaken the consultative mechanism and that this would end up destabilizing the trade union system. But, unfortunately, that is what is happening.

Unions have also branded four labor codes on wages as anti-worker; industrial relations; social Security; and occupational safety, health and working conditions which the government has enacted by consolidating a multitude of labor laws.

While the labor code was voted on in Parliament in 2019, the others were voted on the following year. But their implementation has been delayed in part because of fierce industry opposition.

The BMS welcomed much of the content of the labor codes while raising concerns about certain segments of the industrial relations code that make it easier for employers to fire employees.

We don’t oppose government for the sake of opposing it, but we never hold back where objections and criticism are needed, Unnithan said.

Binoy Viswam, an MP for Rajya Sabha and a member of the CPI’s central secretariat, praised the BMS’s stance on some labor rights issues, although the RSS-backed body generally stays away from general strikes.

We are used to inviting the leaders of all unions to our national conferences. Their leader (Unnithan) attended our inaugural session and spoke out against some policies of the NDA government, Viswam told this newspaper on Monday.

The Aituc event in Alappuzha brings together around 2,000 delegates from all over the country. Among the key issues that have been raised during the talks is the demand for a return to the old pension scheme, under which the government paid a retired worker an amount each month equal to half of their last earned salary.