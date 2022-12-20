Boris Johnson’s brother steps down as Binance advisor





For Angel DiMatthew @shadowargel For Johnson’s departure comes at a difficult time for Binance, since the company was hit by the crisis of confidence that triggered everything that happened with FTX. *** Jo Johnson, brother of Boris Johnson, has left his post as an adviser to Binance

He has held this position since September of this year.

As an advisor, he sought to lay the foundations for consolidating Binance United Kingdom

He indicated that he had nothing more to do with the advisory board Jo Johnson, brother of the former British Prime Minister, has left his post as an adviser to Binance, work that would have been done at least since September of this year. He will no longer advise Binance According to information published by local media The Telegraph, Johnson is said to have resigned from his post due to growing pressure on Binance’s financial transparency, which added to the crisis facing the cryptocurrency industry and the reputational blow caused by the exchange’s fall. FTX. According to the report, the selection and appointment of Jo Johnson as an advisor was intended to lay the groundwork for Binance in the UK, helping it have a presence within the UK nation in light of the tough regulatory stance. which the United Kingdom has maintained. .countries to the cryptocurrency space. As such, Johnson was an adviser to Bifinishing, payment company founded by Binance where he also worked with Lord Vaizey, who previously served as the country’s digital minister, and later served as a member of Binance’s international advisory board. Regarding his departure from office, Johnson commented: I resigned from the advisory board last week and have no role there or in any related entity. It’s not the right time to Binance The reports of Johnson’s resignation come at a particularly difficult time for Binance, since the company was hit after the stock market crash FTX And not because of an exposure problem, but because it emerges as one of the biggest crypto companies in the international market in the face of all the reputational blow the sector suffered after what happened. spent with the Sam Bankman-Fried companies. Amid the crisis of confidence, Binance has made efforts to ensure transparency in its operations. However, some operating irregularities sparked fears last week, leading to a high volume of withdrawals amid fears from users. Its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, called for calm and clarified that the exchange fully supports the funds of people who operate on the service. However, today there was a new shock for Binance, as a new report suggested that funds from Binance.FR They are not in the custody of said company, but would be in the hands of the exchange’s international subsidiary. This generated fear among analysts and investors, who could not help but think of the similarities it raises with the case of FTX, where there was no type of separation between the funds managed by all the associated companies. Coming back to Johnson, despite confirming he was stepping down as an adviser, a spokesperson for Binance He indicated that he still works within the crypto ecosystem, only now he will do so as president of FutureLearn, a company dedicated to digital learning for which he needs more time. Recommended reading Article by Angel Di Matteo / DailyBitcoin Photo of Unsplash WARNING: This is an informative article. DiarioBitcoin is a means of communication, it does not promote, endorse or recommend any particular investment. It should be noted that investments in crypto assets are not regulated in some countries. They may not be suitable for retail investors, as the entire amount invested may be lost. Check the laws of your country before investing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diariobitcoin.com/mercados/exchanges/hermano-de-boris-johnson-deja-su-cargo-como-asesor-de-binance/

