“Indonesian banking sector should further support MSME development”: Joko Widodo – Asia News







The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), appeals to the national banking industry better understand the conditions of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and support their development.

Other banks should be encouraged to better understand and support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, the president said during the handover of business loans at the State Palace on Monday. While drawing attention to the state-owned bank BRI which has recorded a high share of credit for MSMEs, Jokowi called on more banks to reach the minimum credit allocation of 30% of the total credit portfolio for MSMEs, according to the government’s objective. Indonesia seeks to boost trade expansion I urge more banks to accelerate their efforts to reach the 30% target (minimum credit allocation), which I set several years ago, he said. In the meantime, the President also encouraged MSMEs to use the loans provided by banks and the government, through the Personal Commercial Loan Scheme, to grow their businesses appropriately and responsibly. Other banks should be encouraged to better understand and support micro, small and medium enterprises Use loan facilities appropriately (as we do) ensuring that (the loan) is distributed correctly in target and processed in a transparent and accountable manner, Jokowi said. The government has also offered various schemes that residents can access to boost their MSME businesses, such as the Mekaar People’s Business Credit Scheme provided by PT Permodalan Nasional Madani. Indonesian president attends ASEAN-EU summit Today, (PNMMekaar) has 13.5 million customers. This effectively negates any criticism that the government is not paying attention to micro and small (enterprises). From 500,000,[les clients de PNMMekaar]have risen to 13.5 million now, he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi also urged his staff to multiply and expand the popular business credit program group to various sectors. Finally, the chairman was also enthusiastic about the development of the various credit divisions. He underlined that the development of a horticultural cluster involving MSMEs and Islamic entities could contribute to their development with the support of buyers of these products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reporteasia.com/destacado/2022/12/19/industria-bancaria-indonesia-debe-apoyar-mas-desarrollo-mipyme-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos