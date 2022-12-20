Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to meet Wang Yi in Beijing

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, China’s international border remains closed to foreigners, Senator Wong and the delegation, which will also include a small group of Australian media, will be confined to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse for the day in a virtual bubble. The guesthouse is used to accommodate foreign dignitaries.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Senator Wong said the visit would build on the prime minister’s constructive meeting with President Xi in Bali during the G20.

Australia seeks stable relationship with China; we will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest, Mr. Albanese and Senator Wong said in a joint statement.

Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei have been detained by Chinese authorities for over two years.

The visit fueled optimism that China could soon end its trade strikes against what amounted to $20 billion in exports, as well as the release of Ms Cheng and Dr Yang, who were arrested separately for national security reasons.

Senator Wong will raise these issues as well as human rights when meeting with Mr. Wang. They will also discuss global and regional security issues, including China’s continued support for Russia following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Beijing’s rapid military buildup that is causing regional anxiety.

Sources predict that if China starts easing trade bans, it will be done quietly in the new year.

Wednesday’s meeting will coincide with the actual date of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, when Gough Whitlam and his newly elected Labor government in 1972 transferred diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China.

Mr. Albanese and Senator Wong said Mr. Whitlam had made a bold decision, recognizing the importance of commitment and cooperation between our two nations and peoples, and they welcomed the opportunity to mark this anniversary.

Trade between Australia and China, as well as strong people-to-people, cultural and business ties have brought significant benefits to our two countries, they said.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said it had been counterproductive for the Chinese government to end the ministerial dialogue and that the resumption of face-to-face talks was welcome.

The ultimate test of any dialogue is the results achieved, he said.

Minister Wong’s visit will be judged on progress towards removing unjustified tariffs and sanctions on Australian exports; achieve fair and transparent treatment of Australians currently detained in China; advancing regional security through respect for international law; and ensuring greater transparency on issues of human rights concern.

Australia should also continue to call on China to use its influence over Russia to end the immoral and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses trade commissioners in Indonesia in June: BCA boss Jennifer Westacott; Warwick Smith (second from right); and ABC boss Matt Comyn (far right). AAP

Business leaders welcomed the visit. Chairman of the Business Council of Australias Global Engagement Committee, Warwick Smith, said we need to move forward with respect and realism.

I am thrilled that we are entering a 50th year with better hearts than could have been the case, he said.

China’s overstepping of its economic sanctions was ridiculous. It didn’t work, we held on and embraced our values. But we also recognize the long cooperation we have had in multiple areas and the reciprocity of our relationship.

Australia-China Business Council Chairman David Olsson said: “The road to stabilization will undoubtedly take time and there are real challenges that cannot be ignored, but we are seeing positive progress.

Commitment is essential. It helps to understand. Understanding our differences but finding common ground will be key to the next phase of our relationship.

Australian Industry Group chief Innes Willox said while differences over global security issues were likely to persist, it was hoped increased dialogue would strengthen economic ties.

A key step in a rebuilt relationship for Australian industry will be the reversal of targeted measures China has taken against key sectors of Australian exports. It is hoped that positive signs on this front will emerge from this week’s meeting, Mr. Willox said.

The BCA wants to send a delegation of top executives to China at the end of March, although the timing has not yet been confirmed. Even before the thaw in bilateral relations, there were plans to try to send a delegation once Chinese hotel quarantine rules for arrivals were lifted.

Mr Smith said members of the BCA board would be invited, but it was unclear how many would be in attendance.

Representatives of the Australia China Business Council and universities would also be invited.

A big step towards a recovery

BCA board members include Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn, Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott, BHPs Mike Henry and Mirvac groups Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz, but they would not necessarily be the members who participated.

Mr. Smith said the visit would likely not take place until the National People’s Congress, an annual gathering of Chinese lawmakers, in March that will confirm Mr. Xi as president for a third term.

The trade delegation would have a similar composition to that which visited Indonesia last month and would be used to send a signal to Beijing that Australian businesses were keen to engage. Any official delegation would first need an official invitation from the Chinese government.

Chen Hong, director of the Center for Australian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai, said Senator Wong’s visit was a big step towards resuming relations.

The two sides have not only demonstrated their willingness and sincerity to resolve differences, but are also working proactively and jointly to bring the relationship back on track, he said.

He described Scott Morrison’s leadership as a nightmare for bilateral relations.

Australia’s new Labor government has shown a pioneering readiness to rectify the awkwardness and diplomatic missteps of the Morrison administration, responding to rational calls from diverse Australian circles to arrest Australia’s deteriorating relationship with its greater business partner, Professor Chen said.

We are happy to see the return of sensitive diplomacy, with the Albanese-Wong team handling international affairs with impressive flair and dexterity.

Human Rights Watch Asia director Elaine Pearson said human rights should be a central part of the trip, as she [Wong] will meet with the leaders of a government that has committed serious abuses that may amount to crimes against humanity, according to the United Nations.

Wong is no doubt under pressure from the Chinese government to downplay human rights in this first high-level visit in years, a standard at which Beijing will try to uphold other democracies, she said. .

Senator Wong will be the first Australian minister to visit China since November 2019, when Senator Birmingham, as trade minister, attended a trade exhibition in Shanghai.

The last time an Australian foreign minister visited China was in November 2018, when Marise Payne visited Beijing and met Mr Wang.