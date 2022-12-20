Donald Trump trading cards lose value





The value of Donald Trump’s new digital trading cards fell on Monday after a weekend surge, although they are still showing a significant profit from their original price.

The former president was widely mocked on social media last week after his hyped ‘major announcement’ turned out to be a collection of digital trading cards portraying himself as various characters such as a superhero, a cowboy and an astronaut.

“My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection is here,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday. “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART from my life and career! Collect all your favorite digital Trump trading cards, much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

Trump said the cards, which cost $99 each, “would make a great Christmas present.” Despite the ridicule, the 45,000 tokens in the Trump collection sold out in 12 hours.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has come under fire for his NFT announcement. Getty

Cards are essentially non-fungible tokens (NFTs) digitally collected from computers or phones.

The value of digital trading cards soared over the weekend on sites such as the non-fungible token market OpenSea, but fell back in the past 24 hours.

On December 18, the average price at which trading cards were purchased was 0.5398 of the cryptocurrency ether, the equivalent of around $638 each, according to data from OpenSea. This was based on 2,855 sales.

In comparison, so far on December 19, the average price obtained by trading cards had fallen back to 0.3671 ether, or $434. This was after 1,305 sales. However, they are still well above the original selling price.

Digital trading card trading volume reached 2,752 ether ($3.3 million) on OpenSea on Dec. 17, falling to 1,541 ether ($1.8 million) on Dec. 18 and 479 ether ($570,000). $) so far on December 19.

According to Open Sea, there have already been 23,095 Trump trading card sales. Of those who purchased, 65% of people purchase only one item, 24% purchase 2-3 times, 9% of people purchase 4-10 items, the remaining percentage purchase 11 or more items.

The rapid sale of the digital trading cards led Trump to take to social media on Friday to brag about the accomplishment. “WE MADE HISTORY!” he wrote on a Truth Social post. “My digital Trump trading cards sold out within hours. Congratulations collectors. Thank you.”

Trump has faced criticism following his NFT announcement from both liberals and conservatives.

California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted, “Dear MAGA friends. Hope it’s clear to you now that Donald Trump disrespects you and thinks you suckers.”

During his show, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Trump’s move may have ruined his presidential chances.

“When the former President of the United States and a new [candidate] for his third consecutive election, says he has an important announcement, people are going to take this very seriously,” he said.

“Instead, the major announcement almost completely destroys his presidential campaign before it even gets off the ground.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-trading-cards-losing-value-cost-price-nft-1768111 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos