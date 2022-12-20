Turkey aims to develop long-range ballistic missile, says Erdogan – Middle East Monitor

Turkiye is trying to develop a long-range ballistic missile capable of hitting targets 1,000 kilometers away, as Ankara continues to flex its muscles against Greek weaponry on the Aegean islands. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement during a meeting with young people in the city of Mardin yesterday.

“The range of the Typhoon missile was estimated at 560 kilometers, but we don’t think even 560 is enough,” the Turkish leader explained. “I had a meeting last week [with experts]. I asked what the final situation would be. They said we would reach 1,000 kilometres.”

Typhoon missiles were revealed having been tested by Turkiye in the Black Sea in October, traveling 561 kilometers in 7.6 minutes from a point near the city of Rize to the coast of Sinop. According Bloombergthe missile has the longest range of all such weapons developed in the country.

Addressing the continued arming by the Greek authorities of the Aegean islands near Turkey, Erdogan asked: “Shouldn’t the Greeks jump on this [capability]While the Greeks have done “crazy things in the Aegean”, he said Turkey is also preparing for it. “Don’t do it, relax. Don’t mess with us,” he warned.

The arming of the islands by the Greeks in recent years has been seen by Ankara as a direct provocation, showing the ability to launch proximity attacks in the event of conflict. This occurs in a context of tension in the eastern Mediterranean and threats to Turkish territorial waters in direct connection breach of the Treaty of Lausanne.

