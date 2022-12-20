Donald Trump’s latest political humiliation





The House Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 formally recommended to the Justice Department on Monday that former President Donald Trump be prosecuted. The committee charged him with violating four federal statutes: inciting insurrection, obstructing an act of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement. The action of the committees is unprecedented. No president in American history has ever been fired by Congress for criminal prosecution.

In a 154-page executive summary of its findings, the committee said Trump more than any other individual was responsible for the storming of the Capitol by a violent mob who tried to disrupt certification of his defeat to the 2020 election. The central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed, the report said. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.

The committee also identified five Trump allies for potential prosecution for their role in his efforts to nullify the 2020 election: former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and four attorneys: Rudolph W. Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro. . Among other findings, the committee concluded that the attempt by Eastman, a Trump legal adviser, to submit lists of bogus pro-Trump voters to Congress and the National Archives constituted materially false statements to the federal government.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel, Jack Smith, to take over the Justice Department’s own investigations into Trump’s actions on January 6 and his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The House Select Committee has no formal prosecuting authority, so removals have only nominal power. Law enforcement officials, however, told me that the most important contribution the committee can make to ongoing Trump investigations is to immediately give prosecutors access to the more than a thousand interviews. with witnesses that the committee has conducted over the past year. The committee has also collected more than a million documents related to the January 6 attack. We’ve been very clear that we want it all, a law enforcement official told me. We don’t have them all yet.

The report contains new information that could help prosecutors. It describes a text sent by Trump adviser Hope Hicks to a campaign aide in which she said that prior to the riot, aides had repeatedly pressed the president to urge his supporters to remain peaceful. I suggested it multiple times on Monday and Tuesday and he declined, Hicks wrote. She said another senior adviser, Eric Herschmann, told her he made the same recommendation to Trump, but the president refused to speak out against the violence.

In a conversation with his adviser Kellyanne Conway, which took place the day after the riot, Trump downplayed the significance of the attack. Conway said that after describing the situation as terrible and crazy, Trump veered off course. No, these people are upset, he said. They are very upset.

The summary also includes new evidence demonstrating that Trump knew his claims about the 2020 election were false. Robert C. OBrien, who served as Trump’s last national security adviser, said he dismissed the theory that the voting machines had been hacked, during a Dec. 18 call to the Oval Office. Someone asked me if I had evidence of voter fraud in voting machines or foreign interference in our voting machines, OBrien said. And I said, no, we looked at that and there’s no evidence of that. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she also tried to talk Trump out of it by waving him off the theory, but Trump tweeted about it anyway.

Legal experts have said such evidence would boost prosecutors’ chances of convincing a jury that Trump intentionally defrauded the United States when he tried to block certification of the results. Referrals, depending on their exact content, will be reviewed by the Office of Special Counsel or by the US Attorney’s Office in Washington DC, which has prosecuted hundreds of rioters who entered the Capitol.

Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University, told me he thought referral to the committees increased the chances of Trump being prosecuted. While it’s still not entirely certain that Trump will be prosecuted, I think the removal and appointment of the special counsel makes that more likely to happen, he said.

For the purposes of the committee, the fact that his dismissals result in actual prosecutions may not matter. A congressional committee has very different purposes than a criminal prosecutor. Congressional investigations are, by nature, designed to uncover facts that influence public opinion. Some of the January 6 committee’s methods, including its effective use of testimonial snippets in videos produced for public release, have prompted complaints about selective editing. But any end of committee is intrinsically political. A criminal prosecutor faces many more restrictions and must convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant has committed a crime.

The poor performance of Trump-backed candidates in the midterms suggests that public committee hearings have already tarnished Trump politically, especially among independents and moderate Republicans. And, now, with his criminal dismissals, the committee has placed Trump in a position of political ignominy occupied by no other American president.

