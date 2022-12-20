Hope Hicks comes forward to twist the knife as 1/6 committee implores DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump





Donald Trump’s extremely long list of legal problems worsened considerably on Monday, when the January 6 committee concluded its year-and-a-half investigation into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and the violent riot that followed, recommending that the Department of Justice charge him with four major crimes. While the recommendation is non-binding and the DOJ may choose to ignore it, it is nonetheless a shocking indictment of a former President of the United States, who hopes to hold the post again on 20 January 2025. even more? That one of his most trusted aides, and someone he would undoubtedly place above many of his children, helped twist the knife.

Continuing the tradition of airing taped testimony from various high-ranking figures within Trumpworld, the committee used its final public hearing to show footage of a deposition with Hope Hicks, a former longtime senior adviser to the ex-president whom Trump affectionately called Hopey and Hopester. According to Hicks, who left the Trump administration in 2018 and returned in early 2020 to help him seek re-election, in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 uprising, she pressed him to tell his supporters that anyone coming to Washington to protest the election should not engage in violence, but the recommendation was declined. I think it was important for the president to release some sort of message before the event, she said, adding that another senior adviser, Eric Herschmann, made the same request but was also rebuffed.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

In other words, the then president was warned well in advance that violence could unfold the day the election was to be certified in Congress, and he did nothing to stop it.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

In addition to recommending that Trump be charged with incitement to insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstructing an official procedure of Congress, the committee has also recommended an ethics investigation into the actions of four of the House’s top Republicans. : Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs.

While it’s unclear whether the DOJ, which is conducting its own investigation into Trump, will act on the panel referrals, committee chairman Bennie Thompson said Monday, I’m confident the Justice Department will blame the former President Trump. No one, including a former president, is above the law.

Jared Kushner catches football with his buddies

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/12/hope-hicks-donald-trump-january-6-hearing-criminal-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos