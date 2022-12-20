Terrorist incidents at J&K have declined under PM Narendra Modi: Anurag Thakur





NEW DELHI: Stressing that the Union government has a “zero tolerance policy towards terrorism”, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday that an era of peace has begun in the region. northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 with a sharp 80% drop in insurgent violence and an 89% drop in civilian deaths. Interacting with the media at his official residence, Mr. Thakur spoke about the government’s efforts to create an atmosphere of peace in the North East.

“An era of peace has dawned in India’s northeast region since 2014, when insurgent violence dropped sharply by 80% and civilian deaths dropped by 89%. ‘adds the surrender of 6,000 militants since 2014,’ Mr Thakur said. Regarding the government’s efforts to combat terrorism, Mr. Thakur said that while the government has worked on the legal front by strengthening the UAPA, it has also taken action on the enforcement level by giving the Agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) a truly federal structure by introducing the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act and the collective effect of these measures has weakened the ecosystem of terrorism. The minister noted that Prime Minister Modi has always urged the world to unite against terrorism. “The government’s resolve against terrorism has been demonstrated time and time again, from surgical strikes to Balakot strikes. The action of our armed forces has led to a significant drop in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, we have achieved a 94% conviction rate in terrorist financing cases. » Mr. Thakur mentioned that the Union government is committed to going beyond armed action to combat terrorism and has worked to create an atmosphere of lasting peace in the North East region. Regarding the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the minister said its withdrawal had only been a topic of discussion all this time, but the government had canceled it from much of the northeast, including the whole of Tripura and Meghalaya. “It remains in force in only three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, 60% of Assam is free from AFSPA, 15 police stations in six districts have been removed from the category of disturbed areas and the notification of disturbed areas has was removed from 15 police officers. stations in seven districts,” he said.

Stressing that rescuing Indian lives in distress is a paramount concern for the government, Mr. Thakur said that 22,500 citizens were rescued under Operation Ganga in February-March 2022 and 670 Indian citizens were rescued from Afghanistan as part of Operation Devi Shakti. “In one of the greatest rescue success stories, 1.83 crore citizens were brought home during the Covid-19 crisis as part of the Vande Bharat mission in 2021-22. India rescued 654 people from Wuhan in China,” he said. …

