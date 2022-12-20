EU challenges Indonesia’s ban on consensual sex outside of marriage at Brussels summit

European Union officials reacted on Monday to Indonesia’s new penal code that prohibits sex outside marriage. As Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo, accompanied by First Lady Iriana Jokowi and a limited delegation arrived in Brussels, Belgium, last week to attend the ASEAN-European Union (EU) summit, the EU handed question the country’s controversial law which violates human rights, a senior EU official told German broadcaster DW.

The ban on consensual sex outside of marriage has been condemned as problematic by the EU, and officials have argued with Indonesia’s head of state that the law contravenes basic human rights standards. The EU has clarified that such a ban will lead to “discrimination” when applied.

European officials have denounced the violation of rights by instituting the criminalization of sex outside marriage for Indonesians. They also widely questioned the country’s legislation that makes it a criminal offense to “insult” the president or express opinions contrary to the national ideology. The issue was raised by an EU leader “in a respectful manner”, a senior EU official, who requested anonymity, told the German TV channel.

The subject was raised mainly during bilateral meetings between EU officials and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his visit to Brussels. It was also the first type of meeting between European and South Asian leaders, the official noted.

Indonesia ‘prohibits’ consensual sex outside marriage

The Indonesian Parliament unanimously passed a new Penal Code (RKUHP) replacing the framework of the constitution adopted after Indonesia’s independence from the Dutch Empire in 1946. The new amendment prohibits consensual sex outside marriage for all citizens and strengthens blasphemy and defamation laws. It also criminalizes the dissemination of pranks and restricts the rights of women, LGBTQIA+ people and religious minorities.

It was initially speculated that the law would apply to foreigners. The new bill also prohibits the promotion of contraception and prohibits defamation of the president and state institutions.

Later, Wayan Koster, governor of Bali, Indonesia’s vacation hotspot, clarified in a statement that tourists would not face criminal charges under the country’s newly ratified penal code banning sex outside marriage. Indonesia will maintain confidentiality and will not check the marital status of tourists or whether they had sex outside marriage, the governor told a briefing. Those visiting or living in Bali would not have to worry about the entry into force of the penal code, he noted.