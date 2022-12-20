



January 6 panel chair says Trump broke US election faith in last session

The House Select Committee on January 6 formally voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States Criminal Code, ending an 18-month investigation. in his role in the Capitol Riot.

Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of extensive investigations and witness interviews by the House Select Committee as they investigate what happened that day and how it happened. been fueled by the continued lies of former presidents about the 2020 presidential election.

By unanimous consent, the committee voted to forward the panels’ findings to Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who, in addition to overseeing the investigation into Mr. Trump’s possession of classified documents in his estate of Mar -a-Lago, oversees ongoing investigations into the ex-Presidents attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Ethics charges were also recommended for four Republican lawmakers for failing to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee. The panel also voted to adopt its final report, outlining its rationale for recommending charges, which will be released on Wednesday.

HighlightsView latest update 1671500400Schumer reveals why he thinks Pelosi could handle Trump

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 01:40

1671496800Explainer: What exactly happened on January 6?

Joe Sommerlad explains what happened at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 that led to the 16-month investigation into Donald Trump.

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 00:40

1671493238How could Trump handle the news of criminal dismissals?

Hell be appeased with positive news about himself according to reports.

Oliver O’Connell19 December 2022 23:40

1671491438Kari Lake says she is proud to deny the deplorable elections

Trump’s playbook is still in use.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gave a searing speech over the weekend in which she called herself a proud deplorable election denier before urging young supporters to procreate and calling Anthony Fauci a evil elf.

Oliver O’Connell19 December 2022 23:10

1671489638Earlier: Trump promotes peaceful tweets on January 6 on Truth Social

Donald Trump has confirmed a compilation of two tweets he sent urging peace among his supporters during their attack on the Capitol in 2021, likely prompted by his fears of a criminal removal by the Jan. 6 committee.

It doesn’t seem to have helped.

Oliver O’Connell19 December 2022 22:40

1671487838Senator Durbin: Trump must be held accountable

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Dick Durbin: No man, not even a president, is above the law. The anger and resentment that Donald Trump stoked with his big lie created a deadly event on January 6 and left a perpetual stain on our nation’s history. He must be held responsible.

Oliver O’Connell19 December 2022 22:10

1671486638Watch: Four congressmen referred to ethics committee

Oliver O’Connell19 December 2022 21:50

1671486044Top 5 takeaways from the January 6 final committee meeting

Monday marked the end of efforts by Jan. 6 committees to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with the House Select Committee holding its final public hearing nearly two years after the violence erupted.

After more than a year of work, committee lawmakers released their final report on the Congressional Record and took the long-awaited step of issuing criminal referrals to the Justice Department, the first call for specific charges against Donald Trump’s inner circle linked to the murderous attack on Congress.

Here are the five most important developments from Monday’s meeting:

Oliver O’Connell19 December 2022 21:40

1671485438Rep Luria: Witnesses received inducements for testimony

Panel member Rep. Elaine Luria told MSNBC the panel heard witnesses say they were offered potential jobs and other opportunities if they gave the right kind of testimony in support of the former President.

Oliver O’Connell19 December 2022 21:30

1671484838Aguilar: Our report will stand the test of time’

Committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar tweeted: Incredibly proud of our committee’s work to uphold our commitment to the American people: detailing what happened on January 6, making legislative recommendations to prevent it from happening again and hold those responsible accountable.

He added: Our report will stand the test of time.

Oliver O’Connell19 December 2022 21:20

