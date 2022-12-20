Australian Foreign Minister to meet his counterpart in China





CANBERRA, Australia (AP) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Monday she would meet her counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing this week as Australia and China celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

China’s foreign ministry said the visit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and will include a new round of long-suspended China-Australia talks on foreign and strategic issues.

The trip signals a continued thaw in relations between the two nations since Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won an election victory in May, replacing the more conservative Scott Morrison in the lead role. Albanian and Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 summit last month in Bali, the first such formal meeting between the leaders of the two countries in six years. Trade will be on the agenda of Wong’s meeting with Wang, as Australia continues its push for China to remove billions of dollars in sanctions in place since 2020. “China has become one of the largest economies in the world and Australia’s largest trading partner,” Albanese and Wong said in a joint statement. Trade between Australia and China, as well as strong people-to-people, cultural and business ties have brought significant benefits to our two countries. Albanese and Wong said the trip came after the Chinese government invited Wong to meet Wang and hold the sixth Australia-China foreign and strategic dialogue, which was last held in 2018. Australia seeks stable relationship with China; we will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest, Albanese and Wong said in their statement. The visit comes after Wong and Wang engaged in a diplomatic rivalry in the Pacific earlier this year as they island-hopping on diplomatic visits following a failed attempt to China to sign an ambitious multilateral agreement with 10 South Pacific countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China hoped the visit would build on the momentum towards improving relations established at the Bali summit. China hopes the two countries will put bilateral relations back on the right track and achieve sustainable development,” Mao said at a daily press briefing. Relations between the nations have been poor for years after China imposed trade barriers and denied high-level exchanges in response to Australia’s enactment of rules targeting foreign interference in its domestic politics. Australia and others have also sought to block Chinese incursions into the South Pacific, including Beijing signing a security deal with the Solomon Islands that could see China stationing troops and ships in the archipelago, which is less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast. In June, Australia said a Chinese fighter jet had performed dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea. China has also targeted Australian forces with lasers and sent surveillance ships to listen to Australian shores as it seeks to assert its military influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

