Why a Jan. 6 committee criminal referral for Trump won’t force the DOJ to act





UPDATE (December 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EST): On Monday, the House committee formally voted to approve several criminal removals, including for former President Donald Trump.

House Committees on January 6 expected criminal dismissals to be just dismissals. If you expect them to automatically lead to charges against former President Donald Trump, you need to temper your expectations.

It might seem that there is special legal significance to official statements from a high-profile congressional committee investigating a serious matter. But the committee cannot force the hand of the Department of Justice. Ultimately, prosecutors have the discretion to bring charges regardless of who recommends them or not.

As former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara of the Southern District of New York told NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier this month, a criminal reference is largely symbolic and does nothing for the Department of Justice. Justice.

Even committee member Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, conceded the symbolic nature of the dismissals.

This may render referrals unnecessary, including those against Trump that the committee would have considered. We know the Justice Department is already investigating the former president on multiple fronts (not to mention state investigations). After Trump announced last month that he would run again in 2024, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee two Trump investigations and reports suggest Smith is wasting no time. In appointing Smith, Garland said he would “ensure that the special adviser receives the resources necessary to carry out this work expeditiously and completely.” So it would be odd if anything the committee points out, particularly about Trump or other major Jan. 6 players, were news to the Justice Department in terms of the issues the department has been investigating.

The House Jan. 6 committee holds its final public hearing on Monday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. Get real-time expert analysis on our liveblogatmsnbc.com/jan6report.

However, a dismissal may be more meaningful if it involves allegations directly related to the committee such as perjury, contempt or witness tampering. Recall the case of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who was found in contempt of Congress in July after blowing up the committee. Along with Bannon, the House passed a resolution asking the Justice Department to prosecute him. Even then, prosecutors didn’t have to take the case.

When it comes to criminal charges, that’s the call of the Department of Justice.

You get the point. When it comes to criminal charges, that’s the call of the Department of Justice. As in all cases, this appeal will, at least in theory, be based on the fact that prosecutors believe they can prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. On the contrary, with the scrutiny of any particular case against Trump, prosecutors will want to be more positive that they can prove their case at trial before bringing charges.

Given that this is the Justice Department’s call and that the committee will not necessarily provide new information to prosecutors, there is a view that a dismissal could be worse than meaningless, or even counterproductive. Criminal law professor Randall Eliason noted last year in The Washington Post that Garland was working to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for keeping politics out of criminal prosecution. With this in mind, Eliason argued:

If Congress injects itself into the criminal process, it could make Garland’s job harder. It would be that much easier for Trump to pretend that any subsequent prosecution was a political witch hunt and that Garland was simply carrying water for House Democrats.

If Trump or anyone else is inclined to go the witch hunt route, then they will find a way to make it happen. On the other hand, there will undoubtedly be people unhappy with the Justice Department if it doesn’t indict Trump, no matter what the committee finds or says. Ultimately, the Justice Department must make evidence-based decisions, knowing that criticism will come both ways.

It is true that criminal referrals could add public pressure, as could any recommendations from a committee to the state bar or ethics bodies. But they will still not be legally binding. Ultimately, like the committee hearings and final report expected this week, perhaps their greatest value lies in educating the public, regardless of the Justice Department’s decision.

