January 6 committee says Donald Trump associates tried to bribe witnesses





WASHINGTON The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection said Monday that associates of former President Donald Trump tried to bribe at least one of the people he asked to testify.

The committee has previously said Trump contacted witnesses before they testified, but at the latest hearing, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-California) detailed an apparent effort by the former president’s associates to dissuade a witness from testifying with a boring job.

We learned that a [witness] was offered a potential job that would make her, quote, financially very well off in the run-up to her testifying date, by entities apparently linked to Donald Trump and his associates, Lofgren said.

Those offers were withdrawn or failed to materialize when information about the content of her testimony surfaced, she added. The witness believed this was an effort to affect his testimony, and we are concerned that these efforts may have been a strategy to prevent the committee from uncovering the truth.

The committee first outlined possible efforts to interfere with its witnesses over the summer. Committee co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in June that witnesses had described efforts from Trump’s inner circle to influence their testimony.

What they told me is that as long as I continue to be a team player, they know I’m part of the team, I do the right thing, I protect who I have to protect. , you know, I will continue to stay in good graces in Trump World, the witness said, according to Cheney.

During Monday’s hearing, the committee presented a summary of its findings and said it would recommend to the Justice Department that Trump be charged with multiple crimes for instigating the riot and attempting to overturn the 2020 election. , which he lost to President Joe Biden by 7 million votes. It will be solely the decision of the Department of Justice whether or not to prosecute.

Interfering with a witness is illegal under federal law, although until Monday the committee did not specifically say it believed efforts to interfere with witnesses constituted crimes.

In a summary of its final report, released Monday, the committee said the Justice Department should determine whether Trump associates committed the criminal offense of interfering with official process through their contact with witnesses. .

The summary says a witness was represented by an attorney hired with funds Trump had collected online and that the attorney appeared to be giving the witness bad advice. The witness eventually fired the lawyer and apparently told the committee everything.

Lofgren detailed some of the lawyers’ actions during Monday’s hearing.

For example, a lawyer told the witness that the witness could, under certain circumstances, tell the committee that she did not remember the facts when she actually recalled them, Lofgren said.

This lawyer also did not disclose who pays for the lawyers’ representation, despite questions from the client requesting this information. He told her, weren’t telling people where the funding is coming from right now, Lofgren said.

The summary of the committees’ report indicates that more than 30 witnesses avoided testifying on the basis of their constitutional right not to incriminate themselves, and that several other witnesses simply refused to testify. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena, although he is still out of jail pending an appeal.

After Monday’s hearing, committee member representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told HuffPost that outright refusals to speak likely hampered the investigation more than efforts to manipulate the witnesses who spoke.

The worst obstacle to our work was people who refused to comply with our subpoenas, Raskin said. The fact that [witness tampering] took place is outrageous and outrageous and possibly even criminal, but I don’t know to what extent it actually interfered.

