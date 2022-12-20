On January 6, the committee releases a 154-page summary detailing Trump’s “unlawful” conduct and criminal credentials





The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released a 154-page summary on Monday detailing its push to refer criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department. .

“What Donald Trump did after the 2020 election is something no president has done before in our country,” said Speaker Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. “In a stunning betrayal of his oath, Donald Trump attempted a plan that led to an attack on a pillar of our democracy.”

The panel, made up of seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, argued at the committee’s last meeting that Trump’s conduct before and after Jan. 6 was “unlawful.”

“President Trump’s decision to falsely declare victory on election night and, illegally, to call a halt to the vote count, was not a spontaneous decision,” the introductory report states. “It was premeditated.”

The committee is expected to release its full final report on Wednesday.

TOP 5 MOMENTS FROM LAST JAN. 6 HEARING AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS INCLUDES TRUMP SUBMISSION, NEW VIDEO

“President Trump’s decision to falsely declare victory on election night and illegally call a halt to the vote count was not a spontaneous decision,” the report said. “It was premeditated.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The document claims that even after legal challenges to void the 2020 election failed, Trump pressured Justice Department and state officials to decertify the results. That push, the committee said, culminated in demands that then-Vice President Mike Pence reject the states Electoral College votes won by President Biden.

“Even the key people who worked closely with President Trump to try to nullify the 2020 election on January 6 ultimately admitted that they lacked sufficient real evidence to alter the election outcome, and they admitted that what they were attempting was illegal,” the report said.

The summary includes the methods the committee took to reach more than 15 specific conclusions.

REPUBLICANS PLAN TO RELEASE ITS OWN REPORT ON JAN. 6 SECURITY FAULTS

The panel’s introductory report serves as the basis for its decision to refer Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. Lawmakers say they have enough evidence that Trump obstructed an official congressional process, conspired to defraud the federal government, made a false statement and instigated, aided or aided an insurrection.

“No man who behaves this way at this time can ever again hold a position of authority in our country,” Rep. Liz Cheney said. “He is unfit for any function.” (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“No man who behaves this way at this time can ever again hold a position of authority in our country,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming. “He is unfit for any function.”

The unprecedented criminal dismissal carries no official legal weight, and the final decision on whether to pursue the charges will rest with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Besides Trump, the Jan. 6 committee also referred several GOP lawmakers to the House Ethics Committee for defying his congressional subpoenas. GOP lawmakers include Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. Also on the list is Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Besides Trump, the Jan. 6 committee also referred several GOP lawmakers to the House Ethics Committee for defying his congressional subpoenas.

“This is just another partisan and political stunt by a select committee that knowingly altered evidence, blocked minority representation on a committee for the first time in the history of the United States House of Representatives. and failed to respond to numerous letters and concerns about the politicization and legitimacy of the commissions’ work,” a spokesperson for Jordan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During its 18-month tenure, the committee gained access to tens of thousands of documents and conducted nearly 1,000 interviews related to the Capitol protests.

Haris Alic is a political reporter for Fox News Digital and covers Congress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/jan-6-committee-releases-executive-summary-detailing-trumps-unlawful-conduct The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos