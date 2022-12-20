Vietnamese president’s visit to Indonesia marks new milestone in bilateral ties

VIETNAM, Dec 20 – JAKARTA Vietnamese President Nguyn Xun Phcs’ state visit to Indonesia will mark a new milestone in the long-standing and unique relationship between the two countries, Veeramalla Anjaiah, Senior Fellow at the Center for Asian Studies Southeast (CSEAS) in Indonesia, said.

Speaking to resident reporters of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Jakarta ahead of the Indonesia visit from December 21-23, the researcher said that in a rapidly changing world, Indonesia and Vit Nam are seeking new approaches and ways to deepen their cooperation and friendship to ensure peace, stability and economic development in the region.

Veeramalla, who is also a seasoned journalist with the Jakarta Post and author of prestigious studies on regional issues, said: The friendship between the two countries is solid and very old. They are not only very good old friends, maritime neighbors, but also strategic partners. Vit Nam is a trusted friend of Indonesia.

According to the researcher, during the visit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and President Phc are expected to discuss the full range of bilateral relations, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in the East Sea and several other issues. regional and international. .

The two leaders will also discuss ways and means to boost bilateral trade and expand cooperation in many fields. They will discuss investment opportunities in the two countries and ways to promote people-to-people ties through tourism.

They can also discuss the progress of bilateral negotiations on the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) boundary and Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023.

The two leaders will review the strategic partnership between the countries, which will turn 10 years old next year, Veeramalla said, adding that he expected that after President Phc’s visit, the strategic relations between the two countries will reach new heights.

I expect the two leaders to consider strengthening the existing strategic partnership into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), he said.

According to the researcher, Indonesia-Vit Nam relations have recently experienced new stages of development. In July this year, the foreign ministers of Vit Nam and Indonesia attended the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation in Jakarta and reviewed the progress of the action plan for the period 2019. -23 for their strategic partnership. The two ministers agreed to expedite the finalization of the action plan for 2024-2028 as a guideline for bilateral cooperation in the future to further consolidate their partnership. The two countries have set a new trade target of $15 billion by 2028.

Indonesia and Vietnam agreed to promote exchange of delegations and contacts at all levels, reduce barriers to trade and investment, sign memorandum of understanding on rice cooperation as soon as possible cooperation for the next four years, to remove obstacles to create favorable conditions for cooperation in the fields of fisheries, high technology and the digital economy.

The two countries are considering a partnership in areas such as agriculture, fisheries, energy, aviation, culture, education-training, tourism and electric vehicles.

Indonesia and Vietnam signed the Defense Cooperation Agreement in 2010 and the Joint Defense Cooperation Vision Statement or Joint Vision Statement for 2017-2022 in 2017. They plan to strengthen defense cooperation in joint production and capacity building between the defense industries of two of the countries.

The two countries are currently negotiating a memorandum of understanding on the fight against illicit drug trafficking and a memorandum of understanding on the fight against terrorism.

Veeramalla pointed out that the close friendship between the leaders is the key to Vit Nam-Indonesia relations. Last year, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phm Minh Chnh visited Indonesia and held talks with President Widodo.

In August 2022, Vit Nam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyn Ph Trng had a telephone conversation with President Widodo. The Party leader proposed that the two countries cement their ties and deepen economic cooperation and defense and security cooperation.

In November 2022, Prime Minister Chinh had a bilateral meeting with President Widodo on the sidelines of the 2022 ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh.

Talking about the potential and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the future, Veeramalla said that with its economy of 1.36 trillion dollars (GDP) and 280.77 million people and its vast natural resources, the indonesia is undoubtedly a promising and dynamic country.

Meanwhile, Vit Nam, with a population of over 99 million, is the manufacturing hub of Southeast Asia, with a total trade turnover of $668.54 billion in 2021. , which is expected to reach $780 billion in 2022.

Vit Nam recorded impressive GDP growth in the first three quarters of this year despite COVID-19 and the threat of a global recession.

The two countries have enormous potential for cooperation in various fields such as agriculture, fisheries, energy, tourism, education, culture and defence.

As Indonesia and Vit Nam are key players in the ASEAN region, they have similar perceptions of achieving a common goal of the ASEAN community and maintaining peace and security. security in the region, particularly in the East Sea.

He added that last year, the two countries agreed to uphold common ASEAN positions on the East Sea issue, effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and quickly conclude negotiations on an effective and efficient code of conduct in the East Sea. East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982.

The two countries have similar perceptions on various global issues such as climate change, Russian-Ukrainian conflict, peace, stability, inflation and work closely with various international organizations, the researcher added. VNS