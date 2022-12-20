Politics
Vietnamese president’s visit to Indonesia marks new milestone in bilateral ties
VIETNAM, Dec 20 – JAKARTA Vietnamese President Nguyn Xun Phcs’ state visit to Indonesia will mark a new milestone in the long-standing and unique relationship between the two countries, Veeramalla Anjaiah, Senior Fellow at the Center for Asian Studies Southeast (CSEAS) in Indonesia, said.
Speaking to resident reporters of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Jakarta ahead of the Indonesia visit from December 21-23, the researcher said that in a rapidly changing world, Indonesia and Vit Nam are seeking new approaches and ways to deepen their cooperation and friendship to ensure peace, stability and economic development in the region.
Veeramalla, who is also a seasoned journalist with the Jakarta Post and author of prestigious studies on regional issues, said: The friendship between the two countries is solid and very old. They are not only very good old friends, maritime neighbors, but also strategic partners. Vit Nam is a trusted friend of Indonesia.
According to the researcher, during the visit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and President Phc are expected to discuss the full range of bilateral relations, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in the East Sea and several other issues. regional and international. .
The two leaders will also discuss ways and means to boost bilateral trade and expand cooperation in many fields. They will discuss investment opportunities in the two countries and ways to promote people-to-people ties through tourism.
They can also discuss the progress of bilateral negotiations on the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) boundary and Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023.
The two leaders will review the strategic partnership between the countries, which will turn 10 years old next year, Veeramalla said, adding that he expected that after President Phc’s visit, the strategic relations between the two countries will reach new heights.
I expect the two leaders to consider strengthening the existing strategic partnership into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), he said.
According to the researcher, Indonesia-Vit Nam relations have recently experienced new stages of development. In July this year, the foreign ministers of Vit Nam and Indonesia attended the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation in Jakarta and reviewed the progress of the action plan for the period 2019. -23 for their strategic partnership. The two ministers agreed to expedite the finalization of the action plan for 2024-2028 as a guideline for bilateral cooperation in the future to further consolidate their partnership. The two countries have set a new trade target of $15 billion by 2028.
Indonesia and Vietnam agreed to promote exchange of delegations and contacts at all levels, reduce barriers to trade and investment, sign memorandum of understanding on rice cooperation as soon as possible cooperation for the next four years, to remove obstacles to create favorable conditions for cooperation in the fields of fisheries, high technology and the digital economy.
The two countries are considering a partnership in areas such as agriculture, fisheries, energy, aviation, culture, education-training, tourism and electric vehicles.
Indonesia and Vietnam signed the Defense Cooperation Agreement in 2010 and the Joint Defense Cooperation Vision Statement or Joint Vision Statement for 2017-2022 in 2017. They plan to strengthen defense cooperation in joint production and capacity building between the defense industries of two of the countries.
The two countries are currently negotiating a memorandum of understanding on the fight against illicit drug trafficking and a memorandum of understanding on the fight against terrorism.
Veeramalla pointed out that the close friendship between the leaders is the key to Vit Nam-Indonesia relations. Last year, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phm Minh Chnh visited Indonesia and held talks with President Widodo.
In August 2022, Vit Nam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyn Ph Trng had a telephone conversation with President Widodo. The Party leader proposed that the two countries cement their ties and deepen economic cooperation and defense and security cooperation.
In November 2022, Prime Minister Chinh had a bilateral meeting with President Widodo on the sidelines of the 2022 ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh.
Talking about the potential and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the future, Veeramalla said that with its economy of 1.36 trillion dollars (GDP) and 280.77 million people and its vast natural resources, the indonesia is undoubtedly a promising and dynamic country.
Meanwhile, Vit Nam, with a population of over 99 million, is the manufacturing hub of Southeast Asia, with a total trade turnover of $668.54 billion in 2021. , which is expected to reach $780 billion in 2022.
Vit Nam recorded impressive GDP growth in the first three quarters of this year despite COVID-19 and the threat of a global recession.
The two countries have enormous potential for cooperation in various fields such as agriculture, fisheries, energy, tourism, education, culture and defence.
As Indonesia and Vit Nam are key players in the ASEAN region, they have similar perceptions of achieving a common goal of the ASEAN community and maintaining peace and security. security in the region, particularly in the East Sea.
He added that last year, the two countries agreed to uphold common ASEAN positions on the East Sea issue, effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and quickly conclude negotiations on an effective and efficient code of conduct in the East Sea. East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982.
The two countries have similar perceptions on various global issues such as climate change, Russian-Ukrainian conflict, peace, stability, inflation and work closely with various international organizations, the researcher added. VNS
|
Sources
2/ http://www.einnews.com/pr_news/607207580/vietnamese-president-s-visit-to-indonesia-marks-new-milestone-in-bilateral-ties
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vietnamese president’s visit to Indonesia marks new milestone in bilateral ties
- In the suburbs of Dallas, Friday Night Lights give way to cricket
- Google for India 2022: YouTube course launching next year
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore the same lace dress once upon a time
- On January 6, the committee releases a 154-page summary detailing Trump’s “unlawful” conduct and criminal credentials
- Earthquakes continue to rock the Permian Basin
- GOP lawmaker: Voters shouldn’t renominate Trump or Biden in 2024
- Former Google Contractor Settles Lawsuit Over Friends Sect Fellowship
- Emily in Paris Season 3 (Netflix) will feature thrift store fashion pieces
- Google introduces end-to-end encryption for Gmail
- January 6 committee says Donald Trump associates tried to bribe witnesses
- Bollywood star unveils trophy ahead of final