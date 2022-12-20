All is not well in China: The Tribune India

JAYADEVA RANADE

President, Center for Analysis and Strategy for China

Recent events have confirmed the considerable underground discontent in China. Many cities across the country have witnessed protests against the strict restrictions imposed to implement the zero-Covid policy; the economic situation is deteriorating. The death of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who was handpicked by the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping to lead the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the country in the aftermath of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre, has complicated a situation already difficult for President Xi. Jinping.

Authorities take the protests seriously and have hinted at the involvement of “hostile foreign elements” trying to incite a “color revolution”.

The world’s second largest economy is struggling with a slowdown. Last week, Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders discussed economic priorities for the coming year at the annual Central Conference on Economic Work held in Beijing. According to the official Xinhua News Agency, the meeting demanded to make economic stability a top priority and pursue steady progress while ensuring economic stability in 2023. It was noted at the meeting that a recovery and an overall improvement was expected in the country’s economic performance next year.

In early November, the Institute of International Finance estimated that foreign investors withdrew $8.8 billion from the Chinese financial market in October. Of this amount, $7.6 billion came from the stock market and $1.2 billion from the bond market. The institute added that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, about $105 billion has been withdrawn from China’s bond portfolio.

Politically, what confirmed Chinese authorities’ fears that Jiang Zemin’s funeral could trigger a new wave of nationwide protests was the decision announced on December 1 that “no funeral service will take place” for the former president. It was a break with past practice. Authorities reportedly had in mind the wave of protests following the funeral of former CPC Central Committee General Secretary Hu Yaobang in 1989, which culminated in demonstrations in 84 cities across China and the use of military force against students and workers in Tiananmen. Instead, the 206-member “Jiang Zemin Funeral Committee” said there would be a “grand ceremony” in his memory at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Interestingly, the funeral committee included the name of former General Secretary Hu Jintao as well as those of all former and current Politburo members. Hu Jintao had been “excluded” from the 20th Party Congress meeting on its last day on Oct. 23, sparking speculation that Xi Jinping had chosen to publicly humiliate him and display his unchecked authority. Confirming that Hu Jintao was “expelled” from the Party Congress venue due to health issues, state broadcaster CCTV (China Central Television) showed him visiting the PLA hospital to pay his respects to Jiang Zemin and later standing next to Xi Jinping. in the great hall of the people.

It was on December 6 that a memorial meeting for Zemin finally took place in the Great Hall of the People. In his speech, Xi called Zemin “an outstanding leader enjoying great prestige recognized by the entire Party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnicities, a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary , a statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-time-tested communist fighter and outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.The ashes of the Chinese leader were scattered in the sea at the mouth of the river Yangtze on December 11.

As previously predicted, Xi Jinping will face a series of problems throughout his third term, with his zero Covid policy and its aftermath dogging him tenaciously. Prompted by the Urumqi fire where a dozen people died, protests against the zero-Covid policy erupted across China within days. Chinese state media suppressed news of the protests, but social media was abuzz with reports from citizens of protests in different locations and the movement of PLA troops, tanks and trucks. Hong Kong-based Intium reported that 79 higher education institutions, including Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University, took part in the protests. Demonstrations took place in Beijing, Wuhan, Urumqi, Korla, Chengdu, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

Although seemingly against the harsh implementation of Covid restrictions, protests in at least 10 cities across the country were quickly joined by students, citizens and workers. Protests continued until at least December 8, including at educational institutions like Nanjing University. While it appears the protests have died down, authorities are taking them seriously and have previously hinted at the involvement of “hostile foreign elements” trying to incite a “color revolution”. Many protesters have been brought in for questioning by public security officers and investigations are expected to continue. The authorities seem to fear that the demonstrations, which have lasted nearly 20 days, will resume in scale.

Meanwhile, the future of Jiang Zemin’s followers in the CCP has become more uncertain after the death of their leader. Their fears will be heightened as the CCP’s anti-corruption team, the Central Discipline Inspection Commission, recently began listing “disloyalty” to Xi Jinping as one of the charges.