Explanation of the government on the retirement home of Jokowi in Colomadu

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government is ensuring that the retirement home of President Joko Widodo, which should be located in Colomadu, Karanganyar, Central Java, complies with the regulations.

The granting of the house is governed by the Law (UU) number 7 of 1978 regarding the financial/administrative rights of the President and Vice President and the former President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia.

The provision states that the state will provide housing for former presidents and former vice presidents. Not only Jokowiformer presidents and vice presidents, such as Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Megawati Soekarnoputri, Jusuf Kalla and Boediono, also received the same rights.

Provisions for the provision of nursing homes are also outlined in Presidential Regulation Number 52 of 2014 regarding the Provision and Housing Standards for Former Presidents and/or Former Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia.

The beleid states that the former president and/or the former vice president are only entitled to obtain a house once.

“By providing a house for Mr. Jokowi, actually in accordance with the provisions. The house can be obtained after completing the first term of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (2014-2019),” said the vice protocol, press and media. Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin in a written statement on Saturday (12/17/2022).

Regarding the location selection, Colomadu Sub-district Chief Sriyono Budi disclosed that the location is vacant land and has a certificate of ownership, with an area of ​​about 2 000 to 3000 square meters.

Karanganyar Regent, Juliyatmono even mentioned that the location is very strategic as it is close to Adi Soemarmo airport access and two toll booths namely Ngasem and Ngemplak.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said former presidents and former vice presidents usually choose Jakarta as the location for their retirement homes. When President Jokowi chooses Colomadu as the location for his retirement home, there will be differences in terms of land budget and development.

“If so, once the location is determined, it will be estimated according to the process stipulated in the regulations. (The budget size) is in accordance with the regulations. There are already standards,” Sri Mulyani told the presidential palace complex, Monday (12/19/2022).

“So there is no controversy. Only, in the past, usually the presidents (choose) a location in Jakarta. If he (Jokowi) is outside Jakarta. So later the comparison in terms of value will also be different,” he explained.

It was rejected before it was built

The retirement home project had been carried out since Jokowi’s first term. As we know, Jokowi has led Indonesia for two terms since 2014.

In accordance with regulations, planning for the construction of retirement homes can be carried out three years before the end of the presidential term. In this case, the planning was done in 2017, so construction could start in 2018.

But at that point, Bey said, Jokowi refused.

“It was only in October 2022 that the State, through the Ministry of State Secretariat, completed the land acquisition process for Pak Jokowi Residence located in Colomandu District, Regency from Karanganyar, Central Java,” he explained.

On the other hand, Sri Mulyani revealed that development budgeting Jokowi retirement home in the field of general state treasury.

However, he did not disclose the amount of the standard budget cap in question.

“If it is the general state treasury budget. And the value is not very (large), that means the presidents and vice presidents are used to it,” Sri Mulyani added.

The Minister of Finance himself issued the Regulation of the Minister of Finance (Permenkeu) number 120 of 2022 regarding the provision, eligibility standards and calculation of the value of residential houses for the former president and/or the former Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia.

This Minister of Finance repeals two earlier regulations, namely Minister of Finance Number 189 of 2014 and Minister of Finance Number 203 of 2014 which also regulates the accommodation of the President when he is no longer in office.

Provisions for provision of retirement homes

Reporting from a copy of Permenkeu number 120 which was uploaded on the official website of the Ministry of Finance, it was explained that the government provided residences for former presidents/former vice presidents.

Then, the provision of residential houses for former presidents and/or former vice-presidents is carried out through three mechanisms. Namely the purchase of land and buildings, the purchase of land and the construction of houses or the construction or renovation of houses on private land.

Then there are four general criteria for the residential houses of former presidents and/or former vice presidents. Including:

First, it is on the territory of the Republic of Indonesia.

Secondly, it is located in an easily accessible place with an adequate road network in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations on land use planning.

Third, has the shape, extent, dimensions, design and layout of the space that can accommodate the needs and activities of the past president or vice president and their families

Fourth, it is not difficult to manage the security and safety of the former president and/or the former vice president and their families.

Then, the residential buildings of former presidents and vice presidents have a total construction area of ​​not more than about 1,500 square meters with the provisions of laws and regulations on land use planning.



