Why China’s ‘debt trap diplomacy’ is a lie Liberation News

US politicians and corporate media often promote the narrative that China lures developing countries into predatory high-interest loans to build infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road initiative. Road”. According to the story, China foresees that the borrowing country will default on this loan, so that it can then seize this asset in order to expand its military or geostrategic influence, evidence of the so-called colonization of the Global South by the China.

The concept of debt trap Chinese diplomacy has its origins in a 2017 academic paper published by a North Indian think tank describing China’s funding of the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka. The concept was later picked up by two Harvard graduate students in 2018, when they published a document accusing China of debt book diplomacy and leveraging accumulated debt to achieve its strategic goals. This article was then widely quoted by media publications, the idea of ​​Chinese debt traps seeped into Washington and intelligence circles, and shortly thereafter, in November 2018, a Google search of the phrase debt trap diplomacy generated nearly two million results.

Now, the charge of debt trap diplomacy has become bipartisan: both the Asset and Biden administrations peddled it, and it was further advanced by organizations such as the American International Development Finance Corporationand corporate media like the New York Times, the Washington Postand The Hill.

In a glaring case, BBC News same edited an interview with the scholar Deborah Brutigam known for her work hard the validity of the Chinese myth of debt-trap diplomacy includes only her explanation of the myth itself, omitting all the evidence she cited against it, leading listeners to believe that Brutigam was, in fact, claiming that the concept was true.

Problems with the Myth of Debt Trap Diplomacy

Generally, there are three problems with this myth of debt trap diplomacy.

The first problem is that this myth assumes that China is unilaterally dictating Belt and Road Initiative plans to entice other countries into taking out these predatory loans. In reality, Chinese development finance is largely focused on the beneficiary, through bilateral interactions and agreements. Infrastructure projects are determined by the recipient country, not China, based on its own economic and political interests.

The second problem with the narrative is that it is based on the assumption that it is Chinese policy to advance predatory loans with onerous terms and conditions to trap countries in debt. In reality, China often provides loans at quite low interest rates and is often willing to restructure the terms of existing loans to be more favorable to the borrowing country, or even forego loans altogether. In fact, in August 2022, the Chinese government announcement it waived 23 interest-free loans in 17 African countries. Before that, between 2000-2019, China also restructured a total of $15 billion in debt and canceled $3.4 billion in loans it had extended to African countries.

And finally, the third problem with this diplomatic narrative of the debt trap is that despite what it claims, China has never grasped an advantage because a country has defaulted on a loan.

Port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka

Port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka was an early example of what is known as Chinese debt trap diplomacy. The conventional story goes that Sri Lanka wanted to build a port on its southern coast at the village of Hambantota as part of the BRI. Chinese banks then gave Sri Lanka these predatory loans to build the port on the assumption that the government would default, allowing China to take over the port in exchange for debt relief and create a front there. -Chinese naval post.

As Chinese development finance is usually recipient-driven, the port was proposed by the Sri Lankan government, not China, and the port was a plan the country had had for several decades, long before the BRI. In fact, the Sri Lankan government had first approached India and the United States to fund the port. After the two countries refused, they then moved closer to China. A Chinese construction company, China Harbor Group, won the contract and a Chinese bank agreed to finance it. So not only was Hambantota Port not a Chinese proposal to begin with, it all happened in 2007, six years before the BRI was even launched.

Another problem with Chinese diplomacy’s definition of the debt trap is that Sri Lanka’s debt burden was due only in small part to Chinese loans. In 2017, Sri Lanka had over $50 billion in foreign debtonly 9% of which belonged to China. In fact, Sri Lanka’s debt was mainly incurred by borrowing Western loans which the government owed more to the World Bank and Japan than to China. And because of Sri Lanka’s indebtedness, the government organized a bailout through the International Monetary Fund. The Port of Hambantota then turned out to be a commercial failure, so the Sri Lankan government also decided to lease it to an experienced company in order to use this money to pay off its debt. The government of Mahinda Rajapaksa, then president, first approached Indian and Japanese companies, all of which rejected the offer. He then negotiated with China Merchants Ports Holdings, a Chinese state-owned company, to lease the port for 99 years in exchange for $1.12 billion, which he used to pay off other debts.

In other words, there was no exchange of debt for assets here, as the story goes, what happened to the port was not a seizure at all, but rather a sellout to raise funds for Sri Lanka to pay off other debts and settle other problems.

Finally, many claim that China seized the port of Hambantota for military purposes. Then-Vice President Mike Pence even expressed concern that the port would will soon become a forward military base for the burgeoning Chinese Navy. It never happened. Sri Lankan diplomats and politicians have insisted that China using the port as a naval base never figured in their talks with Beijing, with Karunasena Kodituwakku, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to China, even outright stating in an interview, China never asked us. We never offered it. Chinese Navy ships are not allowed to use the port, it is only for Sri Lanka Naval Command.

More recently, from March 2022, Sri Lanka saw mass protests as people took to the streets, frustrated by fuel shortages and the rising cost of basic necessities. Again, Western media such as The Washington Post, CNBC, The Associated Press, among many others, took the opportunity to blame Chinese loans for plunging Sri Lanka into economic crisis.

Deflect blame from the role of the IMF, The Wall Street Journal even called China Sri Lanka’s biggest creditor and that its lending policies helped create the crisis to begin with. But again, that’s wrong. From 2021, 81% of Sri Lanka’s debt belonged to Western financial institutions and Western allies like Japan and India. Less than ten% belongs to Beijing. Indeed, at that time, only the IMF had granted loans to Sri Lanka 16 timescontinuously restructuring them in times of economic crisis benefit of its creditors. There is no Chinese debt trap here, it is Western financial institutions lending and accompanied by forced austerity and neoliberalization of the economy that created the crisis in Sri Lanka.

Entebbe International Airport in Uganda

In November 2021, the Ugandan national newspaper, the Daily monitor posted a story with the title, Uganda sells key assets for Chinese cash. The article claimed that unless certain provisions of the contract to expand Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport were renegotiated, the country risked being forced to hand it over if the loan was not repaid. The loan in question amounted to 207 million dollars at 2% interest from the Export-Import Bank of China granted to Uganda for the expansion of the airport, which is a project under the BRI.

The title has gone viral, with The daily show even airing a segment covering the story as the latest supposed example of Chinese debt trap diplomacy, and it was also picked up by the the wall street journal and the indies Economic periodthe former claiming that a clause in an agreement with the African nation has sparked debate over whether the country ceded financial control of Entebbe International Airport.

But according to the analysis of HelpDatawho got a copy of the contract, the airport was not even a source of collateral that the lender could grab in the first place! What the terms of the agreement required was that the cash collateral be placed in a separate escrow account which could then be seized in the event of default, a fairly common clause for international project financing.

The viral story even led Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Vianney M. Luggya to deny claims of Chinese plans to seize the airport.

THREAD: I want to state categorically that the allegation that Entebbe airport was given in cash is false. @GovUganda cannot give such a national asset. We have said it before and repeat that it did not happen. There isn’t an ounce of truth in that. — Vianney M. Luggya (@UCAA_Spokesman) November 27, 2021

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, that hasn’t stopped media sources from spinning their own stories.

The real debt trap

Clearly, China’s debt-trap diplomacy is a US narrative advanced to mask its own imperialist policies, to distract the IMF and World Bank own practice of pushing predatory loans with exorbitant interest rates to countries in the South. Chinese loans are granted for infrastructure projects, which are essential to the development of a country, they are not linked to privatization and structural adjustment projects as are the loans of the IMF and the World Bank.

Indeed, IMF and World Bank loans are made conditional on the privatization of public sectors, the gutting of social welfare programs and the liberalization of trade to enrich Western capitalist interests. Predatory interest rates ensure that these loans can never be repaid, keeping borrowing countries impoverished and locking them into a state of underdevelopment, to ensure more plunder and resource extraction at the hands of these same Western capitalists. . This is the real debt trap.