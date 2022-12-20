Jokowi Kunker East Java Today Visit Dam Market





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today paid a working visit to East Java (East Java). Jokowi traveled to East Java to inspect the dam and help traders in the markets. Based on the written statement of the Office of Press, Media and Information of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (20/12/2022), Jokowi visited East Java accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. Jokowi and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta at around 08:00 WIB on the Indonesia-1 presidential plane. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content Upon arrival at Iswahjudi Air Base, Magetan Regency, the President and Mrs. Iriana were greeted by Military Commander V/Brawijaya, Major General Farid Makruf and Chief Inspector General of East Java Regional Police , Toni Harmonto. Next, Jokowi and Iriana headed to Sukolilo Market, Madiun Regency. At this location, the President will hand out a number of welfare aids to traders. Similar activities will be carried out at Rejoso Market, Nganjuk Regency. then, Jokowi planned to inaugurate the Semantok dam in the Nganjuk regency. After completing all activities, Jokowi and Iriana will return to Jakarta via Iswahjudi Air Base in the afternoon. State Secretary Pratikno, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Commander Paspampres Marsda TNI Wahyu Hidayat and Vice President of Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat Bey Machmudin accompanied Jokowi on the flight to East Java province. . See also “Four Jokowi instructions before Nataru’s vacation”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (he she)

