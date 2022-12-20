Connect with us

Boris Johnsons brother quits Binance adviser amid exchange concerns: Report

 


Jo Johnson, the brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has reportedly stepped down from his role as an adviser to Binance, according to a Telegraph report.

According to the report, Jo Johnson had been advise Binance during exchanges efforts to expand into the UK. The former brother of British prime ministers, also known as Lord Johnson of Marylebone, reportedly took on a role on the UK advisory board of one of Binances’ subsidiaries, Bitfinity, in September.

The Telegraph reported that he resigned last week after evidence of Binance’s reserves raised red flags for some accounting and financial specialists amid negative sentiment affecting the exchange, sparking a race. bank soon after.

In a statement released Dec. 19, Johnson shared: I left the advisory board last week and have no role there. [or] any related entity.

Bitfinity, the company Johnson allegedly advised, was created by Binance in March 2022 and is part of the Binance Group, as described in a filing with US regulators in April. The company converts traditional currencies such as British Pounds and US Dollars into digital currency.

On December 16, Cointelegraph announced that proof of Binances reserves had been removed from the Mazars Group website. Mazars, appointed official auditor for Binances’ proof of reserve updates, has removed Mazars Veritas, a dedicated section for cryptocurrency exchange audits, entirely.

According to a December 19 press release, Binance.US will acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital for $1.022 billion. The deal is expected to close by April 18, 2023. Binance has agreed to deposit $10 million in good faith and will reimburse Voyager for certain expenses up to a maximum of $15 million.