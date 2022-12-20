Politics
President Menendez delivers a speech on the ground…
WASHINGTON Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) today delivered an address in the Senate after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans threatened to launch a missile at Athens, Greece. Menendez called on the United States and the international community to take concrete action to hold Erdogan accountable for his growing ties with Vladimir Putin and his pursuit of repressive and undemocratic norms, human rights violations and continued violations of the international law.
As violent as Erdogan’s tenure has been at home, his foreign policy has been absolutely horrendous. But one thing is clear: the United States must take the actions of the Turkish president seriously. We must hold Erdogan accountable for his behavior when he violates international law, challenges democratic norms or allows his forces to commit human rights abuses. And that is why I call for free and fair elections in Turkey, said President Menendez. But if standing up to human rights abuses makes me an enemy of Erdogan if calling on Turkey to arm Azerbaijan and allowing the slaughter of innocent Armenian civilians makes me an enemy of Erdogan if demanding that Turkey recognizing Greek and Cypriot sovereignty makes me an enemy of Erdogan so this is a badge I will wear with honor.
That is why, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not approve any F-16 for Turkey until it stops its campaign of aggression throughout the region, President Menendez continued. To my colleagues here in the Senate, I will end by saying: do not be afraid to defend American values in the face of Erdogan’s aggression. To the international community, do not hesitate to hold Turkey accountable for violating international law. To the citizens living in the shadow of the Erdogans Typhoon missiles, remember that the United States stands with you. And to those in Turkey who still hope for a free and democratic future, don’t give up. One day soon, thanks to your bravery, peace and prosperity will return to your homeland.
Find a copy of President Menendez’s speech as delivered below.
A few days ago, in front of a town hall in northern Turkey, President Erdogan threatened to fire a missile on Athens.
Greece is afraid of our missile. They say the Typhoon missile will hit Athens.
And then he spoke directly to the Greek people and said: This will happen unless you stay calm.
This is a member of NATO directly threatening to target Athens, a city of three million civilians.
According to the United Nations, an intentional attack against civilians is a war crime.
This is why, Madam President, I rise today to condemn the recent actions of the Turkish President which are not only worrying but totally unacceptable.
For years, Erdogan has pursued repressive and undemocratic policies at home and abroad.
From criminalizing insults to Turkey and free speech to suppressing dissident figures and political opposition, Erdogan has imprisoned and silenced so many pro-democracy and human rights activists as at one time there were more lawyers and journalists in Turkish prisons than anywhere else in the world. the world.
His government continues to try to hide the truth about the Armenian Genocide, prosecuting writers and historians.
In 2008, one of the journalists who wrote about the genocide was murdered in the streets of Istanbul.
As violent as Erdogan’s tenure has been at home, his foreign policy has been absolutely horrendous.
On the eve of the Bakus War in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey sold Azerbaijan $77 million worth of military equipment which was used to attack innocent Armenians.
It is therefore not surprising that Erdogan met in Tehran this summer with the Russian and Iranian presidents, some of the most brutal dictators in the world.
Look at the leaders with whom he collaborates.
This is because he shares their view of the world. And this is clearly seen in his approach to the region.
Five decades after Turkey’s illegal occupation of Cyprus, Erdogan is still fueling divisions on the island.
Last year he proposed reopening the Cypriot town of Varosha in a bid to expand Turkish influence. It is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions which has been condemned by the European Union.
And last September, Erdogan threatened to reinforce the already 40,000 Turkish troops in Cyprus with more land, sea and air weapons, ammunition and vehicles.
It is clear that Erdogan is watching and taking notice of Putin’s illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine.
And that’s what makes President Erdogan’s recent comments about launching missile attacks on Greece so disconcerting.
We have seen Erdogan challenge Greek sovereignty many times. This summer it sent fighter jets over the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.
Thus, his threats to strike Athens fit a pattern of Turkish claims to what is Greek territory.
He said Turkish forces could suddenly land in Greece one night.
He appears to be increasing his illegal and autocratic behavior ahead of elections in Turkey next year.
In November, it launched an air, artillery and drone assault on Kurdish towns in northern Syria. And the suggested ground forces would soon follow.
Time for recovery, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry tweeted, announcing the operation against the Kurds who have long been the target of Erdogan’s ire.
Attacking the very forces that are critical US partners in the fight against ISIS and, in doing so, endangering US troops in Syria.
He also sought revenge at home.
Just last week, one of Erdogan’s political rivals, the popular mayor of Istanbul, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
Load? Insults to the members of the Supreme Electoral Council.
That would be the equivalent of an American jailed for two and a half years for insulting a state election commission or the Federal Election Commission or any entity as such.
And in case the jail sentence didn’t send a clear enough message, the court also imposed a political ban on the mayor.
Erdogan could use this aggression and repression as a clear diversion from the disastrous failure of his own economy.
He may be doing it out of spite.
Or he could do it because he’s a thug.
But one thing is clear: the United States must take the actions of the Turkish president seriously.
Those who just say oh, well, he’s doing a lot of bluster, they’re doing it at risk. They said that Putin was a braggart and that we have a war on the European continent.
We must hold Erdogan accountable for his behavior when he violates international law, challenges democratic norms or allows his forces to commit human rights abuses.
And that is why I call for free and fair elections in Turkey.
I ask the international community of democracies to condemn Erdogan’s imprisonment of his political opponent.
I want our allies to use their influence to try to prevent further incursions into northeast Syria.
And I ask Erdogan to end all overflights of Greece and withdraw every last Turkish soldier from Cyprus.
And I think, given all this recent behavior, the United States should not put F-16 fighter jets into the hands of President Erdogan.
That is why, as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not approve any F-16s for Turkey until it stops its campaign of aggression throughout the region.
I’m sure it won’t make me many friends in Ankara.
And President Erdogan personally criticized me calling me an enemy of the state.
But if standing up to human rights abuses makes me an enemy of Erdogan if calling on Turkey to arm Azerbaijan and allowing the slaughter of innocent Armenian civilians makes me an enemy of Erdogan if demanding that Turkey recognizing Greek and Cypriot sovereignty makes me an enemy of Erdogan so this is a badge I will wear with honor.
And so to my colleagues here in the Senate, I will end by saying do not be afraid to defend American values in the face of Erdogan’s aggression.
To the international community, do not hesitate to hold Turkey accountable for violating international law.
To the citizens living in the shadow of the Erdogans Typhoon missiles, remember that the United States stands with you.
And to those in Turkey who still hope for a free and democratic future, don’t give up.
One day soon, thanks to your bravery, peace and prosperity will return to your homeland.
Madam President, I give the floor.
These remarks have been lightly edited for clarity.
###
