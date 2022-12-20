Imran Khan: Contradictions and Beyond | By Dr Imran Khalid





Imran Khan: Contradictions and Beyond

He is visibly disoriented and has no idea of ​​the future course of action. The speed of his trademark U-turns suddenly kicked into high gear, and the shelf life of his decrees went from weeks to hours.

His dilemma is that, despite being at the peak of his popularity, he is slipping into the smog of uncertainty and despair.

The growing plethora of daily scandals, a series of legal cases in the courts and the electoral commission, and his failure to move forward with his so-called trump card of dissolving assemblies to pressure power brokers to announcing early elections have shaken the very foundation of his political rhetoric.

Fatigue and exhaustion shrouded his daily ritual of media appearances. Yes, he’s a master at crafting new stories to engage his followers, but in doing so he’s unashamed and can unknowingly contradict himself on a regular basis.

Perhaps the greatest contradiction in his political outlook is his obsession with the military establishment as the epicenter of power in Pakistan.

The way he twists and meanders his story about establishment neutrality is a reflection of his naturally fuzzy political view which is strongly tied to the assumption that the military establishment is the ultimate core of political power in Pakistan.

Until he took power in 2018, Imran Khan used to boast of his belief in civilian supremacy as a mainstay of his political philosophy.

During the 2018 pre-election period, he frequently touted his abhorrence of taking dictation from the military establishment.

But the 2018 elections, which were maneuvered by power brokers to install him as prime minister, were the first major breach in his previously untested political belief in civilian supremacy.

The person who always bitterly censured his political opponents as the product of the military establishment claimed himself to be the establishment’s megaproject.

His proud assertion of being on the same page as General Bajwa has been propagated by his followers as the ultimate symbol of his political acumen.

He has now openly admitted that the military establishment wholeheartedly helped him strengthen his government.

Whether it was the approval of the budget or the election of the president of the Senate, he always sought the help of the establishment to manage critical situations for him through all kinds of disguised manipulation.

Throughout his tenure as Prime Minister, Imran Khan never directly or indirectly addressed the issue of civilian supremacy.

It was only after the vote of no confidence against him in March that he first introduced the slogan of neutral to janwar hota hay while urging the incumbent army chief to abandon his newfound neutrality in favor by Imran Khan.

According to his account, the army chief should not be neutral and should be loyal to Imran Khan.

Strange contradiction for a politician who claims to be the standard bearer of civil supremacy. According to his thesis, the establishment should not be neutral and it should continue to support the PTI and Imran Khan.

By continually talking about Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq to symbolize the Establishment’s decision to refrain from putting its weight behind Imran Khan, he launched one of the most scurrilous campaigns against the incumbent army chief. of our political history.

What Imran Khan is unable to understand is the dichotomy of his political position on democracy and civil supremacy.

Imran Khan’s misguided misadventure of manipulating and disrupting the selection process for the new army chief until the last minute has effectively closed the doors to any possibility of establishment support in the near future.

The manner in which Imran Khan tried to slander General Bajwa, who was his main patron throughout his tenure as Prime Minister and even allegedly tried to save him during the vote of co-confidence, sent a general message that Imran Khan is not a reliable bet. .

Imran Khan has also lost his credibility as a trusted political ally as we are witnessing complete disconnection and mistrust between Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and him over the issue of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The fact is that Imran Khan, having exhausted all his energies and party funds on the eight-month long protest campaign, is still empty-handed when it comes to his main goals: neither has he succeeded in obtain the appointment of the new army leader of his choice, nor was he able to force the PDM government to call early elections.

Now he is putting a new spin on his narrative by asking the military establishment to remain neutral.

Academically and technically, his ongoing deliberations on establishment neutrality raise big questions about his understanding of the military’s constitutional role in politics.

He seems to indirectly endorse the role of the military in politics by insisting that the establishment remain neutral.

Although this is again a great reversal from his earlier position that even God does not allow us to be neutral, but apart from his characteristic contradictory attitude, it shows that he has accepted the role of army in politics as an integral part of the political equation in Pakistan.

It is very alarming. Interestingly, for all intents and purposes, the military leadership is completely apolitical in its approach at the moment.

The pressure of scandals and court cases is now weighing on Imran Khan, who is now looking for an excuse to distract his target audience from the ongoing inability of governments to pull the country out of a lingering economic crisis.

But his supporters’ waning interest in his worn and holey narrative is forcing him to make some adjustments to his political rhetoric to stay in the spotlight in the coming days when the expected negative verdicts in some cases could still land him in trouble.

Imran Khan is under increasing pressure over the mistakes he made after he was kicked out of the Prime Minister’s House by a vote of no confidence. He still doesn’t learn from his mistakes.

The writer is a political analyst, based in Karachi.

