What you need to know about Japan’s new national security strategy

Certainly the most noticeable aspect of Japan’s security documents will be the authorization of what Japan calls counterattack capability, which refers to the ability to strike missile-related sites in an attacking country. Japan’s long-standing aversion to such a capability was facilitated by a combination of missile defenses (to shoot down missiles already in flight) and confidence in American strike capability. However, North Korea precipitously increases missile launch rateas good as modernization and diversification of China’s missile arsenal, made it easier to justify the need for increased deterrence and defense of Japan. Evidenced by public opinion, with more than 60 percent supporting ability to counterattack, something that seemed unimaginable ten years ago.

Successive governments have interpreted the constitution of Japan to allow the use of force to defend the territory of Japan only in response to an actual attack (not if there is just a probability or a threat of attack) and to ban armaments considered offensive weapons designed to be used solely for the mass destruction of another country (such as intercontinental ballistic missiles, long-range strategic bombers or attack aircraft carriers). The counterattack capability has been controversial in Japan because the weapons it requires can also be used offensively, and because it can be difficult to determine when an enemy attack using a missile has technically begun before the missile is actually in flight.

To address these concerns, the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas has called for a system to ensure counterattacks are reactive and not preemptive. the National Security Strategy (NSS) also describes the counterattack capability as an additional element of Japan’s broader anti-missile measures, not a replacement, noting that we need counterattack capabilities: capabilities that, in the case missile attacks by an adversary, allow Japan to launch effective counterattacks against the adversary. to prevent further attacks while defending against incoming missiles using the Missile Defense Network. Moreover, the document explicitly rejects preemptive strikes: Needless to say, preemptive strikes, ie striking first at a stage when no armed attack has taken place, remain inadmissible.

It is important to understand that regardless of the question of counterattack capability, Japan’s exclusively defense-oriented policy already allows the country to use force in self-defense as soon as an attack is launched, the precise determination of which is based on various case-specific considerations. However, such force can only be used in the absence of other appropriate means and to the minimum extent necessary. The new counterattack capability authorization doesn’t change that, what it does is expand the mechanisms that Japan can use to serve its defense policy, in this case, weapons that can counter a strike over Japan in enemy territory.

To truly serve as a deterrent, the authorization of counterattack capability must be institutionalized, which means greater intelligence, command and control, targeting, and new types of missiles. Defense documents released with the NSS point a way towards this.

If not, how has the national security strategy changed?

Japan’s original national security strategy is almost 10 years old, so the global security environment it was meant to help navigate in Japan has changed significantly. A decade ago, Japan was much more attentive to the security challenges posed by China than most other Western countries and its language was therefore cautious, focusing on concerns about China’s military activities and lack of transparency in its military affairs and security policyand cautioned against assertions of the importance of stable and mutually beneficial relations based on common strategic interests in all areas, including the economy, people-to-people exchanges, politics and security.

the new NSS The section on China is much longer and more direct, including the assessment of China’s position as unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge to ensuring Japan’s peace and security and the peace and stability of the international community, as well as to strengthen the international order based on the rule of law, to which Japan should respond with its comprehensive national power and in cooperation with [the United States]like-minded countries and others.

The focus on stability and engagement has also broadened, but there is a clear distinction between an immediate engagement on the economy and people-to-people exchanges, as well as global issues, and a more cautious approach to security, focused on improving communication to foster a relationship of trust, and setting up a framework to avoid and prevent the occurrence of unforeseen situations with China.

It should also be noted, because it marks such a dramatic change, the language about Russia. In 2013, Japan viewed Russia as a potential asset for peace and stability in Asia-Pacific and called for cooperation with Russia in all areas, including the commitment for the resolution on the disputed islands in northern Japan. Today, Japan sees Russia as a dangerous spoilsport whose aggression against Ukraine easily violated the very foundation of the rules that shape the international order. In addition to being the largest and most direct security threat in the European region, Russian activities around Japan and coordination with China are a serious security concern.

The language on the threat posed by North Korea has been expanded and, while the focus remains the same, it shows increased urgency as to how North Korea’s military activities pose an even more serious threat and imminent for Japan’s national security than ever because of Pyongyangs. rapid development of missile technology. There is also new language on Taiwan, describing it as an extremely important partner and valued friend of Japan, with whom Japan shares core values, including democracy, and maintains close economic and personal ties, while noting than Japan position on Taiwan remains unchanged.

What do Japan’s new security documents mean for the region and how have they been received?

Despite complaints from China that these movements reflect the militarization and a move away from pacifism for Japan, these documents focus heavily on deterrence and its importance in maintaining peace and stability in an already highly militarized region. Japanese officials were quick to stress Japan’s continued commitment to its path as a peaceful nation.

Whereas China and North Korea reacted to Japan’s documents with displeasure, partners in the region and Europe are likely to welcome these measures. Even its neighbor South Korea, with which Japan has had strained relations in recent years, would have welcomed the counterattack capability as contributing to regional peace and stability. The United States has already released statements of support for Japan’s new security documents. The US-Japan alliance, of course, also plays an important role in Japan’s security strategy. Although the Biden administration has reaffirmed the Americas’ commitment to its allies in the region, it has made no secret of its continued interest in working with Japan to build alliance capacity. According to the new National Defense Strategy.

What is the new national defense strategy?

The name is new, but the document is really the latest update to the intermittently published National Defense program guidelines, which have been last update in 2018. Similarly, the new defense reinforcement plan is an updated version of 2018 Mid-Term Defense Program. Basically, the National Defense Strategy defines the types of capabilities Japan needs for its security, and the Defense Enhancement Plan details the equipment and expenditures needed over the next five years to achieve them.

Japan has traditionally capped its defense budget at 1% of GDP, although there have been successive record defense budgets in recent years. Last month, Kishida announced plans to increase defense spending and increase the defense budget to 2% of GDP in 2027, in accordance with NATO standards. Again, reflecting a significant shift in popular sentiment, there is majority support for increased defense spending, given the heightened vulnerability the Japanese feel towards China and North Korea as well as Russia. The question, of course, will be how to pay for them and there is an ongoing debate in Japan about this.